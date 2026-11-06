Shumaker Attorney Alec Poland Selected for Charlotte Regional Business Alliance’s Emerging Business Leaders Class 15

Alec’s selection reflects his commitment not only to helping clients address complex business challenges but also to continuing to grow as an attorney and leader in the Charlotte community.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Shumaker attorney Alec Poland has been selected to participate in the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance’s Emerging Business Leaders (EBL) Class 15, a talent-development program focused on strengthening the leadership capabilities of high-potential professionals in the Charlotte region.

A reliable and efficient attorney, Alec focuses his practice on general corporate and transactional law. His decision to practice law was driven by a desire to solve complex problems, an approach reflected in the analytical, solutions-oriented counsel he provides to clients navigating commercial transactions, corporate governance, and merger and acquisition (M&A) matters.

“I’m honored to be selected for EBL Class 15 and look forward to learning alongside other emerging leaders who are invested in the future of the Charlotte region,” said Alec. “I’m especially excited about the opportunity to gain new perspectives, strengthen my leadership skills, and build relationships that will extend beyond the program.”

Beginning in January 2027, EBL Class 15 will bring together professionals from across sectors in the Charlotte region for a seven-month experience designed to strengthen their leadership skills, develop meaningful professional relationships, and challenge participants to take their leadership capabilities to the next level.

Alec’s selection reflects his commitment not only to helping clients address complex business challenges but also to continuing to grow as an attorney and leader in the Charlotte community.

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