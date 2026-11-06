Katie N. Tanner Named SCBIZ Emerging Leaders Under 40 Award Winner

“Katie embodies the qualities of an emerging leader through her professionalism, commitment to her clients, and dedication to strengthening the legal profession and the communities she serves,” said Shumaker’s Charleston Managing Partner and Wealth Strategies Service Line Lead, G.P. Diminich.

CHARLESTON, SC — Kathryn “Katie” N. Tanner, an associate in Shumaker’s Charleston office, has been named a 2026 SCBIZ Emerging Leaders Under 40 honoree, a statewide recognition celebrating exceptional professionals under 40 who are driving business success, innovation, and meaningful community impact across South Carolina.

In her legal practice, Katie is an experienced litigator who handles a wide variety of civil matters in both state and federal courts, and she routinely advises businesses of all sizes to resolve disputes.

“Katie embodies the qualities of an emerging leader through her professionalism, commitment to her clients, and dedication to strengthening the legal profession and the communities she serves,” said Shumaker’s Charleston Managing Partner and Wealth Strategies Service Line Lead, G.P. Diminich. “We are proud to see her recognized among South Carolina’s rising leaders and look forward to all she will continue to accomplish.”

Katie’s leadership extends well beyond her legal practice. She serves as Secretary-Treasurer of the South Carolina Bar Young Lawyers Division and co-chairs the Outreach Committee of the South Carolina Access to Justice Commission, to which she was appointed by Chief Justice John W. Kittredge. She is also a graduate of the South Carolina Bar Leadership Academy Class of 2025.

This recognition also builds on Katie’s growing list of professional honors. She was named a South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Phenom in 2026 and received the South Carolina Bar Young Lawyers Division “Star of the Quarter” Award in 2023.

SCBIZ’s Emerging Leaders Under 40 program recently expanded statewide to recognize rising professionals from across South Carolina. Honorees are selected by a panel of prior-year honorees based on professional achievement and significant contributions to their communities.

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