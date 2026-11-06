Workplace Retaliation in 2026: Trends That Shaped the Year

Retaliation claims are one of the most common employment law complaints, but modern workplace practices have created new ways employers may unlawfully punish workers who assert their rights.

Suppose you report a safety concern at work. A few weeks later, your schedule changes. Then your supervisor writes you up for something that was never an issue before. Perhaps you’re no longer getting invited to team meetings. You may still have a job, but something has obviously changed. That’s not a coincidence; it may be retaliation.

People often assume that workplace retaliation means getting fired, but the law covers far more ground than that. And retaliation is the leading basis for charges filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), accounting for 47.8% of the 88,531 discrimination charges filed in fiscal year 2024.

What Activities Are Protected in 2026?

While harassment and discrimination are common workplace complaints, the law protects a wide range of actions, including:

Reporting discrimination or harassment

Participating in a workplace investigation, even as a witness

Filing an EEOC charge

Requesting a reasonable accommodation for a disability or medical condition

Taking protected medical or family leave under the FMLA

Raising wage and hour concerns

Reporting a workplace safety violation

Reporting potential fraud or illegal conduct by the employer

Notably, you don’t have to prove the underlying complaint was accurate. If you raise a concern in good faith and genuinely believe something was wrong, the law protects you even if the investigation finds no violation. The complaint just can’t be knowingly false.

If you have questions about which protections apply to your situation, an employment law attorney can help you explore your legal options.

Retaliation Isn’t Limited to Being Fired

Termination is the most obvious form of retaliation, but courts and agencies look far beyond the pink slip. The legal standard is whether your employer’s actions could discourage a reasonable employee from speaking up in the first place.

As such, retaliation can involve a sudden disciplinary write-up after years of positive performance reviews, a demotion or title change that reduces your responsibilities, or a pay cut shortly after you raise a concern.

In other situations, the signs may be subtle, for example, suddenly being excluded from meetings, removed from important projects, or passed over for a promotion.

The question is whether the treatment changed in a way that would discourage someone from speaking up, not just whether they were ultimately terminated. Wrongful termination is one possible outcome of retaliation, but it’s not the only one.

New Workplace Trends Creating Retaliation Concerns

The definition of retaliation hasn’t changed. The settings where it happens have. Three trends in particular are on the rise.

Remote and Hybrid Work Decisions

Employers have wide latitude in establishing remote and hybrid work policies. But those decisions still have to be applied fairly.

Let’s say an employee reports discrimination, harassment, or another workplace concern. Soon afterward, they are told they can no longer work remotely, even though coworkers in similar roles continue to do so. That kind of change raises questions about whether the employee is being treated differently for engaging in protected activity.

The key issue is not whether an employer allows remote work. It is whether workplace policies are being used to single out an employee after they exercise their legal rights.

Digital Monitoring and Productivity Tracking

Many employers now use software to monitor employee activity, including things like keyboard usage, response times, online activity, and productivity levels. In most cases, that kind of monitoring is legal.

What if an employee is subjected to increased scrutiny shortly after reporting discrimination, raising a safety concern? Someone who suddenly finds every aspect of their work being closely tracked while coworkers are treated differently may be experiencing illegal retaliation.

AI and Employment Decisions

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used in employment decisions, from performance reviews and scheduling to disciplinary actions and terminations. The technology may be nascent, but the legal rules are not. Employers cannot avoid responsibility because a computer was involved in the decision-making process.

For example, if a manager labels an employee a poor performer shortly after the employee files a complaint, it doesn’t matter that an automated system ultimately recommends discipline or termination. The key question is whether the employee was treated differently because they exercised a legal right.

How Timing Can Help Prove Retaliation

When an employee suspects they’re being punished for speaking up, timing is the first thing attorneys, investigators, and courts examine. If someone receives a disciplinary write-up shortly after filing an EEOC complaint or is demoted just weeks after reporting a workplace safety issue, those actions may be a sign of retaliation.

Timing alone does not prove retaliation. However, when a negative employment action closely follows protected activity, it can create an inference that the two events are connected and prompt a closer look at the employer’s reasons for taking action.

What to Do If You Think You’re Being Retaliated Against

If something at work changed after you raised a concern, took protected leave, or participated in an investigation, take the following steps.

Document everything: Save emails, texts, performance reviews and scheduling records. Anything that shows how you were treated before and after the protected activity is relevant.

Save emails, texts, performance reviews and scheduling records. Anything that shows how you were treated before and after the protected activity is relevant. Keep a private log: Write down dates, times, what happened and who was present. Store it somewhere the employer can’t access (a personal email account works well for creating a timestamped record).

Write down dates, times, what happened and who was present. Store it somewhere the employer can’t access (a personal email account works well for creating a timestamped record). Report through available channels (if it’s safe to do so): Filing a complaint with HR or an administrative agency, such as the EEOC, creates an official record and starts the clock on legal protections.

Filing a complaint with HR or an administrative agency, such as the EEOC, creates an official record and starts the clock on legal protections. Talk to an attorney: An employment lawyer can advise you on filing EEOC charges or taking other legal action.

Stopping Workplace Retaliation Before it Starts

The definition of workplace retaliation hasn’t changed — employers cannot punish employees for exercising their rights. What has changed is where retaliation can occur and the ways it is applied. Remote work policies, digital monitoring, and automated decision-making have all created new challenges. Knowing what to look for is the first step to protecting yourself; having informed legal representation is the next.