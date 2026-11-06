McKeen & Associates Welcomes a New Attorney

“Alexis brings exactly the kind of talent and tenacity our work demands,” said Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner of McKeen & Associates.

DETROIT, Mich. –McKeen & Associates, a leading Michigan plaintiffs’ law firm dedicated to securing justice for victims of negligence, is pleased to announce that attorney Alexis Andrews has joined its litigation team. Andrews brings focused experience in medical malpractice litigation and mediation, further strengthening the firm’s commitment to advocating for individuals and families harmed by medical wrongdoing.

Andrews earned her law degree from Michigan State University College of Law, where she developed a strong foundation in litigation and dispute resolution. She later practiced law and served as a mediator for district courts throughout southeastern Michigan, gaining substantial experience navigating complex legal matters and facilitating resolution in high stakes disputes.

“Alexis brings exactly the kind of talent and tenacity our work demands,” said Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner of McKeen & Associates. “She has the skill, the discipline, and the commitment to excellence that define effective medical malpractice advocacy. We are proud to welcome her, and confident she will make an immediate impact for the clients we serve.”

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.