Mindi M. Richter Joins Florida Intellectual Property American Inn of Court

“One of the real benefits of having several Shumaker attorneys involved in the Inn is the opportunity to experience it together and bring those insights back to our colleagues and clients,” said Mindi.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Shumaker St. Petersburg Managing Partner Mindi M. Richter, a board-certified Intellectual Property (IP) Law Specialist, has joined the newly formed Florida Intellectual Property American Inn of Court, a statewide organization bringing together judges and IP practitioners.

Launched in September, the Florida Intellectual Property American Inn of Court operates as part of the Linn Inn Alliance, a network of 30 IP-focused Inns. Modeled on the broader mission of the American Inns of Court, members have opportunities to exchange knowledge, discuss legal developments, and strengthen connections across Florida’s IP community.

Several Shumaker attorneys are members of the organization, including Douglas A. Cherry and Samantha Regala, whose selections were recently announced.

“One of the real benefits of having several Shumaker attorneys involved in the Inn is the opportunity to experience it together and bring those insights back to our colleagues and clients,” said Mindi. “It creates another avenue for us to exchange ideas, learn from other leaders in the IP community, and continue strengthening the depth of our practice.”

Mindi litigates IP matters across the country, including trademark, patent, and copyright infringement, as well as trade secret misappropriation, and counsels clients in developing and protecting patent, copyright, and trademark portfolios.

Her selection, together with the participation of other Shumaker attorneys, further strengthens the firm’s connection to Florida’s IP community and underscores Shumaker’s commitment to collaboration, professional development, and leadership in IP law.

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