Shumaker Welcomes Deloris M. Hughes to Lead Firmwide Attorney Growth and Development

“Deloris brings deep experience, sound judgment, and a highly collaborative approach to attorney development,” said Rodney Eason, Chief Human Resources Officer at Shumaker.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Deloris M. Hughes has joined Shumaker as Director of Attorney Development, where she will shape a more connected, consistent, and forward-looking approach to attorney growth across the firm. Deloris also holds a J.D., giving her firsthand insight into the demands attorneys face throughout their careers and enhancing her ability to develop practical, relevant programs that support their growth and enable them to better serve clients.

As a resource for continuous learning and leadership advancement, Deloris will play an instrumental role in coordinating attorney onboarding, integration, training, and mentoring programs across Shumaker. She will collaborate with attorneys and firm leaders to create meaningful development opportunities that support individual career goals while advancing the firm’s broader talent priorities.

“Deloris brings deep experience, sound judgment, and a highly collaborative approach to attorney development,” said Rodney Eason, Chief Human Resources Officer at Shumaker. “Her leadership will help us deliver thoughtful, consistent development experiences for our attorneys—strengthening our teams, enhancing the service we provide to clients, and preparing the next generation of firm leaders.”

Prior to joining Shumaker, Deloris held attorney development and management roles at several AmLaw 100 firms, supporting attorneys across multiple offices, practices, and career stages. Her work centered on creating thoughtful, individualized development experiences for attorneys while partnering with practice and firm leaders on broader talent initiatives.

Her experience spans attorney integration and career development, performance management and feedback, training and professional development, mentoring, engagement, and retention. With extensive knowledge of attorney and law firm professional development, Deloris is uniquely qualified to design and implement initiatives that promote attorney excellence, leadership effectiveness, and a strong, connected firm culture.

“I am excited to join Shumaker and build on the firm’s strong commitment to investing in its attorneys,” said Deloris. “I look forward to partnering with attorneys and firm leaders to create meaningful development opportunities that help our people grow, strengthen collaboration across the firm, and ultimately deliver even greater value to our clients.”

Click here to view a video and learn more about Deloris and her role Director of Attorney Development at Shumaker.

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