Shumaker Enhances Civil Litigation Practice with Addition of Tyler J. Brown 

SARASOTA, FL — Tyler J. Brown has joined Shumaker as an Associate in the Litigation & Disputes Service Line, enhancing the firm’s ability to guide clients through high-stakes, complex civil disputes.

A third-generation civil litigator, Tyler focuses his practice on individuals and businesses navigating real property, contract, construction, landlord-tenant, and debt collection matters. He prides himself on his ability to provide practical, results-driven counsel and trusted advocacy to clients when they need it most, drawing on the skills he developed early in his legal career.

“Tyler’s commitment to understanding client needs and his deep connection to the community reflect the values that define Shumaker,” said Meghan Serrano, Partner and Litigation & Disputes National Service Line Leader at Shumaker. “His practical, people-first approach to law makes him a natural fit for our team and the clients we serve.”

A true community advocate, Tyler was recognized by the Florida Supreme Court during his first year of practice for donating more than 20 hours of pro bono legal services to indigent clients, and he received the 2024 “Outstanding Service by a Young Lawyer” award from Manasota Legal Aid. He is a lifelong Sarasota resident whose familiarity with the area’s property issues, business culture, and regional nuances is a value added to his clients.

With a long track record of securing positive outcomes, Shumaker’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line represents clients in all forms of dispute resolution, including negotiation, mediation, and arbitration. Our team of more than 120 litigators crafts strategies that offer clients the best chance of victory—in and out of the courtroom.

