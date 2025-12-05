Shumaker Wins Court Order to Keep College of Charleston Basketball Player on the Court 

The order, granted Tuesday in Charleston County, allows Hickman to compete immediately as the court reviews his ongoing petition for an additional year of eligibility.

CHARLESTON, SC — Shumaker Law Firm has secured a temporary restraining order against the NCAA on behalf of College of Charleston basketball player Connor Hickman, ensuring the graduate-student guard can return to the court while his eligibility case proceeds.

The order, granted Tuesday in Charleston County, allows Hickman to compete immediately as the court reviews his ongoing petition for an additional year of eligibility. Hickman, who transferred from the University of Cincinnati earlier this year, has been awaiting a ruling on a medical hardship waiver stemming from a significant foot injury that was misdiagnosed and improperly managed during the 2023–2024 season.

Shumaker’s Hospitality, Leisure & Sports Industry Sector led the case, with attorneys Bennett Speyer, Diana Florence, Bob Boland, and Mark Peper of the Peper Law Firm in Charleston, SC, working in collaboration. Together, the team argued that Hickman’s injury, the delayed diagnosis, and the lack of timely surgical intervention deprived him of a fair opportunity to preserve a year of eligibility.

“Connor’s victory is about more than one player,” said Shumaker Partner and Hospitality, Leisure & Sports Industry Sector Co-Chair Bennett Speyer. “It’s a win for college athletes nationwide who face similar situations where injuries and administrative missteps jeopardize their eligibility. Connor showed incredible determination, playing in 13 games, several with a serious Zone 3 Jones stress fracture, before surgery was recommended. We’re grateful that Cincinnati’s athletic department fully supported his petition, and we’re proud to have helped ensure he can continue competing at Charleston.”

With basketball season already underway and the Cougars managing multiple injuries, the ruling brings immediate relief for the program. Hickman is expected to suit up as the team opens play at the Paradise Jam tournament this week.

A virtual hearing is scheduled for December 8, when the judge will review the full case and determine whether Hickman will be granted the additional season of eligibility.

