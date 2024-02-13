Shumaker Establishes St. Petersburg Office and Welcomes Accomplished Partner David Delrahim

The decision to establish the St. Petersburg office comes as part of Shumaker’s ongoing efforts to better serve the needs of businesses and individuals in the area.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Shumaker, the largest business law and legislative affairs firm on the West Coast of Florida, is proud to announce the establishment of its newest office in St. Petersburg, FL. This expansion further solidifies Shumaker’s commitment to serving clients in the region and enhancing accessibility to top-tier legal and legislative services.

In conjunction with the newly established office, Shumaker welcomes renowned St. Petersburg attorney David Delrahim to the firm. With a stellar reputation for achieving favorable outcomes and upholding the legal integrity essential to his clients’ success, David emerged as an impeccable addition to the St. Petersburg office.

“We had specific criteria in targeting St. Pete talent to help in opening the office, and David’s commitment to legal excellence, paired with a deep understanding of and involvement in the region’s legal landscape, aligns seamlessly with Shumaker’s culture of providing first-class legal counsel to its clients,” said Mindi Richter, who will serve as the St. Petersburg Managing Partner.

The decision to establish the St. Petersburg office comes as part of Shumaker’s ongoing efforts to better serve the needs of businesses and individuals in the area. The new office will enable the firm to continue delivering comprehensive legal counsel while fostering stronger relationships within the community.

“Shumaker has been entrenched in the St. Pete community for an extensive period, fostering deep connections and contributing to the city’s growth. With a longstanding commitment to the region, we believe now is the opportune time to expand our presence in St. Pete and further serve the community, strengthen local partnerships, and continue our tradition of delivering exceptional legal services in this vibrant and unique city,” said Jennifer Compton, Chair of the Management Committee.

In addition to David and Mindi, others joining the St. Petersburg office include Shumaker Advisors Executive Vice President and Principal U.S. Cities Practice Rick Kriseman, who served as the mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida from 2014-2022; Shumaker Partner Robert R. Warchola, who serves on the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and as General Counsel for The Greater St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation; and Paralegal Diedre N. Turner.

“The collective experience and deep-rooted involvement of all four attorneys in the St. Petersburg community, coupled with their combined knowledge and commitment to the local landscape, positions them as invaluable assets in our mission to serve the legal needs of the St. Pete area,” said Jaime Austrich, Vice Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee.

Shumaker’s St. Petersburg office will be located in the Northern Trust building at 100 2nd Avenue South with occupancy expected in June 2024.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.