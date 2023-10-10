Shumaker Supports Community as Part of Its Literacy Campaign; Gifts Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties Funds for Great Futures Academy Initiatives

SARASOTA, FL — The national law firm Shumaker has proudly donated $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties (BGCSDC) in support of the organization’s Great Futures Academy (GFA) initiatives. This contribution is a part of Shumaker’s recently launched Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative supporting the firm’s ongoing commitment to literacy and community engagement as it nears a century of dedicated legal service in 2025.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties are committed to enabling all young people, especially those in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The GFA program provides intensive out-of-school instruction for Club members, ages 6-12, in key subjects like Reading, Math, and Science through a school-year program aimed at helping Club members achieve grade-level benchmarks and on-time grade advancement, as well as a summer program designed to prevent learning loss while youth are out of school. The program also provides Club members with homework help, tutoring, educational activities, and project-based learning.

“Shumaker is honored to give back to the community that has supported us throughout the years,” said Shumaker Partner and Chair of the Board of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties Meghan Serrano. “We believe in the power of education and supporting the Boys & Girls Club’s Great Futures Academy in their mission to empower young minds aligns perfectly with our initiative to make a difference through literacy.”

Shumaker’s Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative is dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals through the power of words. Committed to fostering positive change, Shumaker aims to improve literacy for more than 100,000 individuals by 2025 as part of the firm’s centennial celebration.

“We are fortunate to have dedicated board members like Meghan who are committed to our mission of empowering youth to excel in the classroom, adopt healthy lifestyle habits, and build leadership skills in a positive place with trusted professionals,” said Bill Sadlo, President/CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties. “The Great Futures Academy provides a vital tool for academic success, and with support from community partners like Shumaker, we can continue to ensure our Club members are on track to succeed both inside and outside the classroom.”

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.

ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF SARASOTA AND DESOTO COUNTIES

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties have played an integral role in the lives of local youth for more than 50 years, providing daily programs and services to thousands of young people. The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The vision is to provide a world-class Club experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who walks through our doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit bgcsdc.org or call 941.366.3911.