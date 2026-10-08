Shumaker’s Charlotte Office Earns Best Places to Work Recognition for Its People-First Culture

Shumaker’s Charlotte office has long been recognized for its strong client service, community involvement, and team-oriented approach.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Shumaker’s Charlotte office has once again been honored for building a workplace where people thrive by the Charlotte Business Journal, earning a place on its Best Places to Work list for the fourth time and third consecutive year.

The recognition highlights organizations that excel in employee engagement, satisfaction, and workplace culture. For Shumaker, the award reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to creating an environment where professionals feel valued, supported, and empowered to deliver exceptional results for clients and the community.

“This honor is especially meaningful because it reflects the experience and dedication of our people,” said Andy Culicerto, Charlotte and Greenville Managing Partner and Management Committee Member at Shumaker. “Our Charlotte team continues to build a culture rooted in collaboration, respect, and purpose where professionals are encouraged to grow, contribute, and make a difference for our clients and our community.”

Shumaker’s Charlotte office has long been recognized for its strong client service, community involvement, and team-oriented approach. This latest recognition reflects the office’s continued momentum and the firm’s broader commitment to investing in its people, strengthening its culture, and supporting professional development across all levels.

Best Places to Work honorees are selected based on employee feedback gathered through a confidential survey process administered by Quantum Workplace, measuring key areas of workplace experience, engagement, and satisfaction.

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