Varun Bisht Joins Casepoint to Lead Governance and Compliance

Former ATF Chief Privacy Officer brings extensive federal government, technology, risk, privacy, and military leadership experience to Casepoint.

WASHINGTON — Casepoint, a leading provider of secure, unified eDiscovery, legal hold, FOIA, and investigations solutions, announced the appointment of Varun Bisht as Vice President of Governance and Compliance.

The appointment comes as Casepoint expands its work across government and highly regulated enterprises where growing AI adoption is increasing demand for strong governance, security, compliance, and responsible AI oversight.

Bisht will lead Casepoint’s governance and compliance programs to anticipate and meet the evolving requirements of its federal, state, and local government and enterprise customers. He will work across the company’s security, technology, product, legal, and customer-facing divisions with a focus on:

Security and Compliance: Continuing to strengthen Casepoint’s security and compliance posture for highly sensitive government and enterprise environments.

Continuing to strengthen Casepoint’s security and compliance posture for highly sensitive government and enterprise environments. AI Governance: Establishing and evolving governance frameworks for the responsible, secure, and transparent development and deployment of AI across Casepoint products and operations.

Establishing and evolving governance frameworks for the responsible, secure, and transparent development and deployment of AI across Casepoint products and operations. Privacy and Data Governance: Advancing policies and controls governing the collection, processing, protection, retention, and use of sensitive information.

Advancing policies and controls governing the collection, processing, protection, retention, and use of sensitive information. Customer Requirements: Working closely with customers to understand emerging regulatory, security, privacy, and AI requirements and translate them into Casepoint’s operational and product strategies.

Working closely with customers to understand emerging regulatory, security, privacy, and AI requirements and translate them into Casepoint’s operational and product strategies. Risk Management: Further integrating privacy, compliance, cybersecurity, and AI-related risks into Casepoint’s broader enterprise risk management framework.

“As we continue building the next generation of Casepoint, innovation and governance have to move together,” said Paul Colangelo, CEO at Casepoint. “The rapid adoption of AI is raising the stakes around security, privacy, compliance, and responsible governance, particularly for government agencies and highly regulated organizations. Bringing Varun to Casepoint reflects our commitment to addressing those priorities as we continue to innovate.”

Bisht joins Casepoint after four years at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, where he most recently served as Chief Privacy Officer and Deputy Chief for Information and Privacy Governance. Prior to ATF, Bisht spent more than three years at Amazon in leadership positions spanning privacy, IT audit, enterprise risk, and incident management. Earlier in his career, Bisht spent nearly five years at Verizon in business and technology roles.

Bisht also brings a distinguished record of military service and deployments, having served for more than eight years in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve. His earlier military experience provided a strong foundation in leadership, accountability, and operating in complex, mission-critical environments. Bisht holds a Doctor of Information Technology from Capella University and a Master of Science in Business Analytics, Big Data from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

“Varun understands the environments in which our customers operate because he has lived them,” Colangelo continued. “That combination of government, commercial technology, and military experience gives him a perspective that will be incredibly valuable as Casepoint enters its next phase of growth.”

“Casepoint operates in environments where trust is mission-critical, especially for government agencies and enterprises navigating rapid technological change and rising expectations for privacy, security, transparency, and accountability,” Bisht said. “I am excited to help Casepoint strengthen the governance frameworks that enable our customers to embrace innovation with confidence.”

About Casepoint

Casepoint empowers government agencies and regulated enterprises to discover, secure, and act across their most critical legal, regulatory, and compliance workflows. Casepoint brings together 30+ years of deep government expertise with a decade of cloud-native eDiscovery innovation, serving hundreds of federal civilian and defense agencies and enterprises — including the U.S. Department of War — and unifying legal hold, eDiscovery, investigations, FOIA, regulatory, and compliance workflows in one secure platform.

Built on a cloud-native foundation with FedRAMP® High and DOD Impact Level 5 and 6 authorizations, Casepoint is an AI-forward platform that leverages assistive, predictive, and agentic AI, along with an open MCP for “bring your own agent” support. Every AI-driven decision is transparent and auditable, with human-in-the-loop governance built in. Backed by a white-glove, partnership-oriented approach to every customer relationship, Casepoint helps teams move faster, reduce risk, and maintain control under constant scrutiny. For more information, visit www.casepoint.com.