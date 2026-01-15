Shumaker’s Sarasota Office Supports Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center with $4,138 Donation 

“We are proud to partner with SPARCC and contribute to its life-changing work in our community,” said Sarasota Managing Partner Jan W. Pitchford.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker raised $4,138 for Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) through its Sarasota office’s annual Halloween Partner Auction, an event that combines festive fun with meaningful community impact. The firm’s auction invites participants to dress Partner attorneys in creative Halloween costumes, with all proceeds supporting SPARCC’s mission to provide critical services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Shumaker’s Real Estate Service Line team won the auction and selected SPARCC as the proceeds recipient in acknowledgment of its essential role in protecting and supporting individuals in need.

“We are proud to partner with SPARCC and contribute to its life-changing work in our community,” said Sarasota Managing Partner Jan W. Pitchford.

Formed in 1979, SPARCC is a nonprofit organization and is the only state-certified center for domestic violence and sexual assault services for Sarasota and DeSoto Counties. In addition to serving survivors of domestic and sexual violence, SPARCC is actively engaged in promoting social change through awareness and education in an effort to prevent future violence. All of SPARCC’s services are free and confidential.

On December 12, Shumaker representatives met with SPARCC to present the donation check and reaffirm their shared commitment to fostering a safer, stronger community.

Shumaker is a longtime supporter of SPARCC’s mission. Sarasota Partner Patrick J. Duggan currently serves as Chair of SPARCC’s Board of Directors, further demonstrating the firm’s dedication to advocacy and leadership.

