Shumaker’s Wealth Strategies Team Continues to Expand with Addition of Jack P. Gavigan 

CHARLOTTE, NC — Associate Jack P. Gavigan has joined Shumaker’s Wealth Strategies team as part of its strategic expansion in response to the growing demand from the firm’s valued clients and the need to provide the highest level of legal services.

Jack is a dedicated attorney with a broad practice and diverse legal experience. He assists clients with estate planning, business succession planning, estate and gift tax related matters, and probate and fiduciary litigation. Jack also works on matters related to corporate transactions, real estate leasing, and contract review.

“We are committed to offering top-tier legal counsel and personalized attention to our clients. Jack is a great addition to our team, where he will play a significant role in meeting our clients’ evolving needs,” said G.P. Diminich, Charleston Managing Partner and Wealth Strategies Service Line Leader.

Prior to joining Shumaker, Jack worked at another Charlotte-area law firm, where he split his practice evenly between wealth services and general corporate and tax work. Jack has experience working for clients in various industries, including the automotive, aviation, and sports industries, giving him specialized knowledge in these areas from which his clients benefit.

With Jack’s addition, Shumaker’s Wealth Strategies team continues its growth trajectory over the past 18 months. His arrival is on the heels of Associate Hannah Campbell, who joined the team in August.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.