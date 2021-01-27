Smith Currie Announces New Managing Partner

“I am honored to be named Smith Currie’s Managing Partner and excited about what the future has in store for our firm and its personnel and clients,” said Nelson.

Smith Currie, one of the nation’s most recognized construction and government contracts law firms, today announced the appointment of Eric L. Nelson to Managing Partner. The promotion, which became effective Jan. 1, 2021, will concentrate upon Nelson’s oversight of Smith Currie’s strategic operations for the firm’s eight offices located across the country. Nelson, who is based in the firm’s Atlanta office, will fill the role of former Managing Partner Robert C. Chambers who admirably held the position 2006-2020. Nelson is only the fifth managing partner since the law firm’s 1965 inception.

Nelson joined Smith Currie as an Associate in 1998, was promoted to Partner in two years, and has generated expansion and evolution for the firm during more than two decades. He practices in the areas of construction law and government contracts. His work focuses on project disputes related to federal government construction; healthcare, including hospitals and laboratories; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction project delivery, including energy and process facilities.

“I am honored to be named Smith Currie’s Managing Partner and excited about what the future has in store for our firm and its personnel and clients,” said Nelson. “I am appreciative of Smith Currie’s past leaders and their efforts to maintain our position as a nationally-recognized construction and federal government contracts law firm.”

Nelson’s tenure has involved trying cases in federal and state courts throughout the country and before the various federal government boards of contract appeals. He has also arbitrated and mediated claims both nationally and internationally.

The ongoing pursuit of research, academia and professional experience has allowed Nelson accomplishments such as being named in the Chambers USA-America’s Leading Lawyers for Business Guide, for construction law, Georgia (2007-2020) and nationwide Band 1 inclusion (2020); Best Lawyers in America, for construction litigation (2010-2020); Expert Guide to World’s Leading Lawyers, for construction law (2013-2020); Who’s Who Legal Construction (2015-2020); Georgia Super Lawyers, for construction law (2014-2020); among others. He is also a Fellow in the American College of Construction Lawyers.

Nelson attended California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1989. He earned his Juris Doctorate degree at Washington and Lee University School of Law, J.D., in 1992.

Chambers remains a Partner and will continue as a leading attorney in the practice of construction and government contracts law with the firm.