Dole Issues Emergency Recall for Salad Kits Over Undeclared Allergens

Certain bags of Dole salad was recently recalled over concerns they may contain undeclared allergens.

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is issuing an urgent recall for certain bags of its Endless Summer Salad Kit. According to the recall notice, the “dressing and topping kit designed for a different Dole product was unintentionally used during a portion of the production of the salad.” For the time being, Dole is working with regulatory officials to ensure the product is removed from store shelves as fast as possible. If you or someone you know has an allergy to fish or eggs, you should avoid consuming the product because doing so could result in a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The affected products have a ‘Best-by’ date of 01-26-21 and the UPC is 0-71430-01073-0. Unfortunately, the recalled salad was distributed to retailers throughout the following states: AZ, CA, CO, IA, ID, IL, KS, MN, MS, ND, OK, OR, PA, TX, UT, WA, and WI.

For now, consumers who have the affected product should throw it away or return it for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.

Sources:

