Conseco Life Insurance Company Class Action Settles for $27 Million

Weisbrod Matteis & Copley PLLC and DeLaney & DeLaney LLC have settled a nationwide class action lawsuit against Conseco Life Insurance Company over alleged life insurance policy overcharges. The settlement was approved by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana on January 13, 2021 and provides that Conseco Life will pay $27 million (less fees and expenses) in cash compensation to approximately 3,666 policyholders who owned LifeTrend 3 and LifeTrend 4 policies.

The case is Burnett, et al. v. Conseco Life Insurance Co., et al., and was filed in 2012. The suit alleges that Conseco Life and its parent companies—CNO Financial Group, Inc. and CNO Services, LLC—overcharged policyholders through improper premiums and cost of insurance charges. In response to the overcharges, thousands of policyholders gave up their policies or let them lapse, a result the Defendants intended. Policyholders lost tens of millions of dollars in valuable life insurance policies as a result.

The CNO Defendants are not included in the settlement. Litigation is continuing concerning their alleged liability.

“The victims here were mostly elderly retirees and are some of the most sympathetic plaintiffs you could imagine,” said co-lead counsel Stephen Weisbrod. “We’re thrilled to be able to help them.”

“This is a great start,” said co-lead counsel Kathleen DeLaney. “But most of the millions of dollars in profits from the overcharges went to the parent company and its affiliate, and we’re going to continue to pursue a further recovery from them for the benefit of former policyholders.”

