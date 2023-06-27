Smith, Currie & Hancock and Oles Morrison Rinker & Baker Combine, Creating Construction Law and Government Contracts Powerhouse

The decision to join forces was based upon both firms’ complementary practices and desire for growth, ultimately providing more legal counsel resources to their clients.

ATLANTA – Smith, Currie & Hancock LLP and Oles Morrison Rinker & Baker LLP, two of the nation’s leading construction and federal government contract law firms, have announced their combination. The union of the firms will further cement the current positions individually held by Smith Currie and Oles Morrison as top nationally-ranked construction and government contract law firms. The firm will use Smith Currie Oles and Smith Currie, along with corresponding logos, under the auspices of Smith, Currie & Hancock LLP.

The decision to join forces was based upon both firms’ complementary practices and desire for growth, ultimately providing more legal counsel resources to their clients. The combined firm will have a greater ability to service current and future clients from coast to coast more efficiently and effectively. Key outcomes of the combination will strengthen and enhance the firm’s overall practice areas of construction law and government contracts, particularly, in the Heavy Highway/Civil and Infrastructure sectors.

Key rankings for Smith Currie, recognized in Chambers and U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, as part of the publication’s “Best Law Firms” as the Construction Law Firm of the Year for 2023, and Oles Morrison, highly ranked in Chambers USA Government Contracts and Construction Law, as well as Legal 500, solidify the basis for this combination.

“The arrangement of uniting the two firms will augment Smith Currie’s strength in providing comprehensive legal services to all segments of the national construction industry,” said Eric Nelson, managing partner with Smith Currie. “We are honored to have the esteemed attorneys and staff from Oles Morrison join Smith Currie as integral members of the firm, and we look forward to collaborating as an integrated team for the benefit of our clients, personnel, and communities.”

“The partnership generated by the firms coming together presents remarkable growth opportunities for everyone involved, and the result will include robust support and services for our construction industry clients nationally,” said Oles Morrison managing partner, Tom Krider. Mr. Krider will join the combined firm’s Executive Committee.

The growth generated by blending the firms comes on the heels of other recent developments for Smith Currie, which added office space and personnel earlier this year in five of its offices across the country. As a result of the Smith Currie Oles combination, the firm will now include 76 attorneys across seven offices, including Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Northern California-Bay Area; Seattle, Washington; and the Washington D.C. Metro Area. Two additional offices in Columbia, South Carolina, and Miami, Florida, are open by appointment. Smith Currie Oles leadership has ongoing plans to continue actively seeking growth opportunities for each of the firm’s offices during 2023 and beyond.

