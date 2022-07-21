Some Trucking Regulations That May Be Relevant to an Accident Case in Fresno

One of the most essential regulations for the trucking industry is the way that a driver’s hours are regulated.

Fresno, CA – Commercial drivers always need to be mindful of several different regulations that apply to their driving and other aspects of their job. This includes everything from making sure a truck is not too heavy to handle properly, all the way to ensuring that the driver is well rested and able to work without making mistakes. The main reason for these regulations is safety, but drivers will also want to avoid liability, as in an average truck accident lawsuit, the truck or their employer can be sued by Fresno accident lawyers for several thousand dollars or more.

Regulations that dictate driving hours

One of the most essential regulations for the trucking industry is the way that a driver’s hours are regulated. Federal transportation regulations say that commercial drivers are limited to no more than eleven hours of total driving time within a 24 hour period. A driver who is fatigued is going to lose focus, and they become a danger to others on the roads and highways. There are also various mandatory rest and break periods that are required, and drivers need to keep logs that are available for inspection by law enforcement when requested. Fresno truck accident lawyers routinely bring lawsuits against drivers who have been on the roads for too long, which can be used as evidence of negligence by the plaintiff.

Hazmat regulations

Various kinds of commercial vehicles such as tanker trucks, semi trucks, and dump trucks will transport things like fuels, biological waste, radioactive materials, and chemicals if they have special permission from the government. These kinds of items are heavily regulated, as the consequences of an accident can be even more severe and special cleanup crews will be required to assist with the damage. There are also attorneys who can investigate these kinds of incidents, and file lawsuits against the driver and their employer for any relevant violations of hazmat regulations or failures to take adequate precautions.

Licensing and training requirements

A commercial vehicle driver will need a CDL with a class or endorsement that corresponds to their line of work and the type of vehicles that they use. It is also probable that their employer will require various kinds of training at regular intervals to ensure that safety regulations are followed by all of their drivers. Ideally, these licensing requirements will help the driver be comfortable with their specific vehicle and have knowledge of how to drive safely and avoid accidents.

More information about truck crashes in Fresno

