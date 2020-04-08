Southern Motion Wireless Power Reclining Furniture Recalled Amid Fire Hazard Concerns

Southern Motion, a furniture company, is recalling about 2,300 pieces of Wireless Power reclining furniture because their lithium batteries may overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Southern Motion recently issued a recall for 2,300 pieces of Wireless Power reclining furniture over concerns that the lithium-ion batteries “used to power the furniture can overheat, posing a fire hazard.” So far, the Pontotoc, Mississippi-based company has received six reports of the “batteries overheating and causing fires to the chairs and floor coverings.” Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

According to the recall notice, the batteries are installed internally “as an optional equipment upgrade in custom configurable reclining furniture.” They’re located “under the upholstery in the rear of the furniture in a black mounting bracket.” Additionally, the word “ENouvation is printed on a white label on the reverse side,” according to the recall.

The recalled furniture was sold at Art Van, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Rooms to Go and other retail stores across the U.S. between January 2019 and September 2019 for $1000 to $2500. For now, consumers who have any of the affected furniture should contact Southern Motion for a “free in-home repair, including a credit for the cost of the lithium-ion battery option.” You can contact the company toll-free at (800) 368-8865 or via email at wprecall@southernmotion.com.

Sources:

Southern Motion Recalls Wireless Power reclining furniture

What happens when your recliner catches fire? It gets recalled along with the sofa