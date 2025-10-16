Spend Matters® Names Sirion No.1 CLM Provider for the Fifth Consecutive Time

Lehi, Utah – Sirion, a global leader in agentic Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), has once again secured the No. 1 position in the Spend Matters® Fall 2025 SolutionMap, reinforcing its market leadership through rigorous analyst and customer evaluations. Spend Matters, now part of The Hackett Group, is a recognized industry authority providing research and insights to help organizations optimize procurement performance. You can download a summary of Sirion’s results from the Fall 2025 Spend Matters SolutionMap evaluation here.

Sirion scored the highest among all 30 providers for overall CLM functionality, dominating the evaluation with top scores across all key capabilities, including contract authoring, negotiation, search, obligation and service level management.

“No one understands enterprise customers better than Sirion, and this recognition is a testament to that. With the new generation of the Sirion platform, we are taking this focus to the next level by combining enterprise-grade AI with an intuitive conversational interface. At its core are expert agents capable of drafting and negotiating contracts, analyzing risks, and managing obligations with the precision and judgment of seasoned practitioners,” said Aravind Aluri, Chief Product Officer at Sirion. “Our recognition as the #1 CLM provider by Spend Matters validates this approach and underscores our commitment to delivering technology that meets real business needs — because that’s what our customers demand every day.”

Sirion continues to advance the transformation of its platform with agentic capabilities that map to business outcomes across the contract lifecycle. These capabilities span extraction and conversational search to drafting, agentic redlines, obligations, and service-level management, while maintaining enterprise standards for security, scale, and accuracy.

Spend Matters® Fall 2025 SolutionMap is designed to provide procurement and supply chain leaders with an accurate and up-to-date analysis of the market landscape based on granular, data-based assessments of procurement technology, functionality, and customer satisfaction metrics.

This acknowledgment from Spend Matters contributes to Sirion’s growing list of industry accolades. Sirion is a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CLM, the highest ranked vendor for all four Use Cases in the 2024 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for CLM and recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Contract Life Cycle Management Report for the third consecutive year. Sirion is also a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave for CLM, Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Buy-Side CLM, and a Leader in 2024 IDC Marketscape: CLM for Corporate Legal.