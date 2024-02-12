Stacy RC Berliner and Christy E. Lawrie Appointed to Help Lead Shumaker’s Diversity and Inclusion Efforts 

They will lead initiatives aimed at ensuring a diverse workforce, implementing inclusive policies, and fostering an environment where every employee feels valued and respected.

AKRON, OH — The national law firm of Shumaker has appointed Partners Stacy RC Berliner and Christy E. Lawrie to the firm’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion, where they will help champion diversity and inclusion initiatives within the firm.

“In alignment with our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace, Stacy and Christy have been carefully selected for their deep understanding of the importance of diversity in driving innovation and success,” said Julio Esquivel, Chair of Shumaker’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion. “Stacy and Christy bring a wealth of experience and a passion for creating a workplace that thrives on the richness of varied perspectives.”

Stacy and Christy join the nine-person council steering the firm’s culture of inclusivity. They will lead initiatives aimed at ensuring a diverse workforce, implementing inclusive policies, and fostering an environment where every employee feels valued and respected.

“Stacy and Christy embody Shumaker’s values and their leadership will undoubtedly contribute to making our workplace even more dynamic, creative, and supportive,” said Kate Decker, Vice Chair of Shumaker’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion.

Shumaker’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion supports the firm’s culture of inclusion, as do its numerous initiatives, including its commitment to seeking Mansfield Rule certification in 2023-2024 and Shumaker’s Women’s Leadership Initiative, Diversity Scholarship, and Undergraduate Diversity Science Scholarship. Shumaker is also a member of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity.

