Steps to Sue a Drunk Driver Who Caused a Crash in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – Pennsylvania has laws against driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol that are similar to many other states around the country. People who are caught and arrested can face fines that can cost thousands of dollars, a suspension of their driver’s license for several months to a year, and time in jail. Even with these laws and potential penalties on the books, many people drive while they are intoxicated and cause injuries and fatalities within the state each year. In these situations, attorneys near me can help accident victims with civil injury lawsuits that help the person get compensation that pays for their losses.

Bringing lawsuits after drunk driving collisions

Philadelphia DUI accident lawyers can help those who were involved in an incident with the process to file a case and negotiate a settlement. The first step is for the victim's lawyer to draft the initial complaint and file it in the local civil court system. This document needs to include the basic facts such as when and where the accident happened, reasons why the person or business named as the defendant is responsible, and a summary of the amount of compensation the victim needs. This summary of compensation, called damages, represents the total amount of money the defendant will be asked to pay for medical costs, emergency services after the collision, the plaintiff's time away from work and lost wages, as well as compensation for pain and suffering. The defendant is given a chance to respond to the information in the complaint, and then the two parties begin to exchange information through the discovery process.

Ending the case

Almost all civil lawsuits will end with settlement negotiations after most or all of the information has been exchanged. Philadelphia accident lawyers should be consulted for victims to get a specific estimate of the potential compensation for their lawsuit and the value of any settlement. The settlement is preferable to a trial because the lawyers can meet and decide on an amount that is satisfactory to both sides based on the evidence of fault and other factors such as the plaintiff’s specific costs. A trial will tend to result in higher legal fees for both sides, as well as the possibility that the jury can return an unfavorable verdict.

Finding a drunk driving accident lawyer in Pennsylvania

