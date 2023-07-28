Stuart Goldblatt Joins CenExel as CEO

Goldblatt brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and an array of experiences within pharmaceutical research.

Salt Lake City/GlobeNewswire/ — The CenExel Board of Directors is delighted to announce that Stuart Goldblatt has joined CenExel as our new CEO effective July 17, 2023. Tom Wardle will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, CenExel Board of Directors. Said Tom Wardle, “We are very excited to have a seasoned executive such as Stuart join our team to help us continue on our path as the premier therapeutically-focused and fully integrated clinical research site network in the United States.”

Goldblatt brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and an array of experiences within pharmaceutical research, and he is an accomplished and proven senior executive in life sciences with more than 30 years of experience specifically within pharmaceutical research. Goldblatt will have leadership responsibilities for all aspects of CenExel including the development of strategies, goals, policies, and achievement of financial goals and growth.

Prior to joining CenExel, Goldblatt was President and CEO of Cliantha Research North America. Cliantha Research is a mid-sized, full-service contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive and integrated research offerings in both early and late phase studies. Prior to Cliantha, Goldblatt served as Chief of Staff, Organizational Effectiveness, reporting to the CEO of LabCorp Drug Development (Covance), where he led sales management and operational delivery improvements to exceed customer and corporate expectations via comprehensive and cross-functional strategies.

Before LabCorp/Covance, Goldblatt spent two decades at Quintiles (IQVIA) as Vice President in a variety of senior leadership roles, including Chief of Staff, Global Operations and Implementation Management, Global Integration, Head of Global Resourcing Center of Excellence, Global Strategy and Initiative Management, Head of Global Proposal Management, Head of Global Records and Information Management, and Customer Account Management. Prior to Quintiles, he helped develop and grow a large national Site Management Organization (SMO) serving clinical research.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join CenExel and collaborate with such an established national team of industry thought leaders and high-quality research facilities,” said Stuart Goldblatt. “CenExel’s existing Centers of Excellence will continue to partner and forge even deeper relationships with biopharmaceutical, biotech, and CROs, thereby reducing drug development timelines and costs. I remain keen to continue the deliberate growth trajectory CenExel has been maintaining.”

About CenExel

CenExel provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of Phase 1 – 4 clinical trials. Our network now includes 18 of the most proficient clinical research sites in the country, with special emphases on Neurology, Pain, Psychiatry, Vaccines/Immunology, Dermatology, Ethnic Bridging, Sleep studies, and Clinical Pharmacology. Our therapeutic area focus, attention to detail, and auxiliary services assure quality, reliable results and help CenExel consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for our Principal Investigators and research professionals in our dedicated, state-of-the-art facilities. We deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that our clients achieve their clinical research goals, reducing costs and development times for innovative therapies to advance patient care.