Study Explores Memory Improvement in Neurodegeneration

Researchers uncover potential therapy to enhance memory in neurodegenerative diseases.

For over two decades, a research team at the University of the Basque Country, led by Dr. Rafael Rodríguez-Puertas, has delved into ways to induce memory improvement in neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Their work has revealed a potential path for therapies that may restore cognitive function. One key finding from their studies involves the interaction between the brain’s cannabinoid receptors and certain choline-based lipids, which appear to play a role in cognitive improvement.

By examining brain tissue samples from individuals at varying stages of neurodegenerative diseases, the team identified a consistent pattern. Early on, damage to the cholinergic system—responsible for memory and learning through the neurotransmitter acetylcholine—emerges as a hallmark. Intriguingly, this initial decline is accompanied by heightened activity in the cannabinoid system, a response researchers believe is the brain’s attempt to counterbalance the damage. However, as the disease progresses, the cannabinoid system also deteriorates, reducing its protective role. This discovery pinpointed the cannabinoid system as a potential therapeutic target.

In experiments on rodents exhibiting early signs of neurodegeneration, the researchers tested a compound known as WIN55.212-2, which interacts with cannabinoid receptors. Results showed that treated rodents performed cognitive tasks, such as spatial orientation, on par with healthy subjects. These observations suggest the compound either reverses or mitigates brain damage effects. To understand how this happens, the team employed a specialized technique to map and analyze brain lipids, which revealed significant changes after treatment. They observed increased activity in both cannabinoid receptors and cholinergic neurons, along with elevated levels of acetylcholine precursors. Together, these changes can lead to memory improvement, restoring key functions associated with learning and retention.

Dr. Rodríguez-Puertas described these findings as evidence that the brain’s natural responses to damage can be enhanced pharmacologically. By boosting the cannabinoid system and supporting acetylcholine production, therapies could potentially delay or reduce symptoms of dementia during early stages. This opens possibilities for combined treatments that include cannabinoid-based drugs and acetylcholine precursors.

Despite the promising results, challenges remain. WIN55.212-2 is a widely studied synthetic molecule, but its commercial viability is limited because it’s not proprietary. Pharmaceutical companies are hesitant to invest in clinical trials for compounds they can’t exclusively market. To overcome this, the research team is collaborating with other institutions to identify and develop similar molecules that might attract industry interest. Such efforts aim to translate these findings into treatments that could eventually benefit patients.

This work represents years of dedication and forms the foundation of Marta Moreno-Rodríguez’s doctoral research, carried out under Dr. Rodríguez-Puertas’ supervision. Now based at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Arizona, Moreno continues to contribute to the field. The brain tissue samples used in this study were sourced from the Basque Biobank, the Central University Hospital of Asturias, and the Barrow Neurological Institute, highlighting the collaborative effort behind these advances.

While much remains to be done before these findings translate into human treatments, the research provides a hopeful glimpse into potential interventions for neurodegenerative diseases. By building on the brain’s inherent mechanisms, scientists are working toward solutions that could one day improve the lives of countless individuals affected by these debilitating conditions.

