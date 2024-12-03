Study: Severe COVID Cases Can Cause Multiple Sclerosis

Researchers found a potential link between inflammation from severe COVID-19 cases and a slightly increased risk of developing MS.

New research from Örebro University and Örebro University Hospital in Sweden suggests a potential link between severe COVID-19 cases and an increased risk of developing multiple sclerosis (MS). The study analyzed data from patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Sweden during the height of the pandemic, between 2020 and 2022. Findings indicated that approximately 26 out of every 100,000 individuals with severe COVID-19 later received an MS diagnosis, a rate more than double that what was observed in those without a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Despite the increased rate, MS remains rare, and the connection to COVID-19 is still under investigation. Professor Scott Montgomery, a clinical epidemiologist at Örebro University, emphasized that while these findings are significant, they represent only a small subset of individuals. For context, 26 diagnoses per 100,000 equates to just 0.02%.

MS is a complex neurological condition where the immune system attacks the protective sheath covering nerves, leading to communication issues between the brain and body. Symptoms range from fatigue and muscle weakness to vision problems and difficulty with coordination. The exact cause of multiple sclerosis remains unknown, though genetic and environmental factors are thought to play a role. This study adds severe COVID cases to the list of potential triggers.

Montgomery noted that MS diagnosis can occur years or even decades after exposure to a potential trigger, saying, “It can take up to 10 to 20 years until an MS diagnosis following a relevant exposure to the brain or spinal cord.”

This delayed onset means the full impact of severe COVID-19 on MS rates may not be clear for some time. The team’s findings, however, could eventually help in early identification of those at risk, enabling a more proactive approach to intervention and treatment. For MS patients, early treatment is critical to managing the condition and improving quality of life.

The connection between severe COVID-19 and MS may be tied to inflammation and immune response. Severe COVID-19 often triggers intense systemic inflammation, which could uncover latent neurological conditions in susceptible individuals. Montgomery believes that this inflammation may accelerate internal processes leading to MS in those already predisposed.

He pointed to the importance of continued COVID-19 prevention measures, including vaccination. Minimizing severe infections not only reduces immediate health risks but may also ward off potential long-term health consequences, to which severe and “long” COVID cases have been linked. Because of this known link, researchers continue to examine the broader implications of the pandemic, exploring the connection between COVID-19 and other health conditions, which could provide insights into post-viral syndromes and immune system interactions.

For now, individuals recovering from severe COVID-19 are encouraged to monitor their health and report new or unusual symptoms to healthcare providers. While the likelihood of developing MS remains low, proactive medical attention ensures that any issues can be addressed promptly, when symptoms are less severe. Stopping symptoms from progressing could limit the risk of long-term complications.

The research has been published in Brain Communications. As investigations continue, the hope is to translate these findings into actionable insights, reducing the overall burden of both MS and COVID-19.

