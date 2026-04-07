Taft Scales AI for Litigators with Firmwide Adoption of AltaClaro’s DepoSim

“We’re excited to see an innovative firm like Taft, one of our pilot group firms and a longtime client of AltaClaro, move quickly to adopt DepoSim,” said Abdi Shayesteh, founder and CEO of AltaClaro.

Taft, one of the fastest-growing law firms in the nation, announced the firmwide rollout of AI-powered deposition simulator DepoSim across its Commercial Litigation group. Following the completion of its beta pilot project in February, Taft is among the first group of Am Law 100 law firms to deploy DepoSim firmwide.

Developed by AltaClaro, the global leader in simulation-based training for legal professionals, in partnership with Verbit, a global leader in verbal intelligence, DepoSim provides attorneys with live, hands-on practice conducting oral depositions in realistic, simulated litigation scenarios.

Home to more than 350 attorneys who are in the state and federal courts every day, Taft’s Commercial Litigation group is uniquely positioned to benefit from this new AI tool.

“We’ve seen firsthand how practical and useful DepoSim is in providing our attorneys with valuable, life-like reps, whether you’re about to take your first deposition or your 100th,” said Lynn Rowe Larsen, National Co-chair of Taft’s Commercial Litigation Group. “In the litigation space, it’s one of the most realistic AI tools we’ve tested, and it generates very actionable feedback to improve your approach to depositions.”

“We’re investing in AI tools that deliver the greatest value to our attorneys and clients, and DepoSim has proven to do exactly that, being immediately accessible and highly impactful for one of our firm’s largest practices in Commercial Litigation,” said Lyndsay Capeder, Taft’s Chief Client and Innovation Officer. “Looking ahead, DepoSim will ultimately be available to all the firm’s litigators, regardless of their specific practice group.”

“We’re excited to see an innovative firm like Taft, one of our pilot group firms and a longtime client of AltaClaro, move quickly to adopt DepoSim,” said Abdi Shayesteh, founder and CEO of AltaClaro. “Working with such a large practice across the country shows the scale and power of DepoSim to truly enhance how attorneys prepare for depositions.”

Taft’s Commercial Litigation team delivers strategic and efficient representation for companies of all sizes facing a broad spectrum of commercial disputes, ranging from routine matters to high-stakes “bet the company” litigation. This includes representing clients in all phases of litigation in federal and state courts, before regulatory agencies and arbitration panels, and in alternative dispute resolution in a full range of matters. Learn more here.

About Taft

Founded in 1885 with a 140-year legacy rooted in the historic Taft family, today Taft is one of the nation’s fastest growing law firms. As a modern law firm with a non-headquarters operating model and more than 1,200 attorneys, Taft is fully committed to delivering the highest level of service to today’s organizations and individuals. The legal performance of Taft attorneys is recognized nationally, with inclusion in the Am Law 100, Chambers USA, Best Lawyers®, Super Lawyers, and more. Learn more at Taftlaw.com.