Top 5 Trusted Online ESA Letter Providers in 2026

As ESAs gain recognition, the number of service providers offering ESA letters has also increased significantly. However, not all service providers offer legitimate services despite claims of doing so.

Emotional Support Animals (ESAs) help many individuals manage mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, and stress. With proper documentation from a licensed mental health professional, individuals may qualify for housing accommodations under the Fair Housing Act.

Due to the growing demand for ESA documentation services over the past few years, various platforms are offering evaluation services for people to obtain an ESA letter. However, it is important to choose a reliable platform that offers a legitimate ESA letter after a proper mental health evaluation.

Below are five trusted online ESA letter providers in 2026, including their strengths and potential drawbacks.

My ESA Therapist

My ESA Therapist is known for offering a simple and compliant process of obtaining an ESA letter online. The platform offers users access to licensed therapists who carry out proper assessments through a secure telehealth system. After confirming that an emotional support animal is needed for the individual’s mental health, a genuine ESA letter is provided for housing accommodations.

Pros

Licensed mental health professionals conduct real evaluations

Fast and simple online process

Transparent pricing with no hidden charges

Nationwide availability across most U.S. states

Strong focus on legal compliance and legitimacy

Cons

Therapist availability may vary slightly depending on the state

Fast ESA Letter

Fast ESA Letter is another popular online service that helps users obtain an ESA letter by making the process quick and convenient for them. The service allows users to take a brief assessment online, after which they are connected with a licensed practitioner for evaluation. Once they are approved, the ESA letter is sent digitally, which can be used for housing purposes.

Pros

Quick and user-friendly application process

Licensed mental health professionals perform evaluations

Fast turnaround time for approved letters

Helpful customer support team

Clear process with straightforward instructions

Cons

Multiple-animal support costs extra

Pettable

Pettable is one of the most recognized brands in the ESA industry. The website places a significant emphasis on connecting people with licensed therapists to get proper consultations. They stress the importance of legitimate ESA documents. Additionally, they provide information on the prevalence of scams to help people differentiate between legitimate ESA documents and unnecessary registrations.

Pros

Licensed therapists conduct live consultations

Strong reputation in the ESA industry

Helpful educational resources about ESA laws

Structured and professional evaluation process

Cons

Higher pricing compared to several competitors

Appointment availability may take longer in busy periods

The evaluation process can feel lengthy for some users

Limited flexibility in consultation scheduling

CertaPet

CertaPet is another popular platform that is well-known for its ability to help individuals connect with licensed mental health professionals who can help them decide if an ESA is right for them. The service offers a screening process prior to connecting users with a therapist.

Pros

Licensed mental health professionals involved in evaluations

Established brand with years of industry presence

Structured screening and evaluation process

Educational resources explaining ESA regulations

Cons

The multi-step screening process can take longer than expected

Some users find the process more complicated than other platforms

Pricing details may not always be immediately clear

Approval timelines can vary depending on therapist availability

US Service Animals

US Service Animals offers services for obtaining an ESA letter along with a range of educational materials on assistance animal laws. The platform also provides information for those seeking to learn about their rights under housing laws when living with emotional support animals.

Pros

Licensed professionals conduct ESA evaluations

A large amount of educational content on ESA laws

Nationwide availability across the United States

Helpful guidance for understanding assistance animal rights

Cons

The website promotes several optional add-on products

Additional services may increase the overall cost

Some users may find the number of product options confusing

Evaluation timelines may vary depending on demand

How We Chose the Best ESA Letter Providers

With hundreds of ESA websites available, selecting reliable platforms necessitates careful consideration. For this list, we concentrated on several key factors that indicate whether a service is legitimate and trustworthy.

Licensed Mental Health Professionals

A valid ESA letter must be written by a licensed mental health professional who evaluates the individual’s mental health condition.

Real Clinical Evaluation

Legitimate services conduct consultations or assessments before issuing documentation.

Legal Compliance

The ESA letter must contain the therapist’s credentials and follow current housing regulations.

Transparent Pricing

Reliable platforms clearly explain their pricing structure without hidden fees.

Reputation and Trust

We also considered brand reputation, user feedback, and how long each platform has been operating.

How to Apply for an ESA Letter

The process of getting an ESA letter online is usually simple when using a trusted provider.

Step 1: Choose a Legitimate ESA Platform

Select a provider that connects you with licensed mental health professionals.

Step 2: Complete an Online Assessment

You will usually have to fill out a questionnaire explaining your mental health situation and how an emotional support animal helps you.

Step 3: Speak With a Licensed Therapist

A licensed mental health professional will evaluate whether an ESA would benefit your condition.

Step 4: Receive Your ESA Letter

If approved, you will receive an official ESA letter that can be submitted to your landlord for housing accommodation.

Final Words

As ESAs gain recognition, the number of service providers offering ESA letters has also increased significantly. However, not all service providers offer legitimate services despite claims of doing so.

Before choosing a service provider, ensure that you are working with a service that offers real consultations with licensed professionals and follows proper guidelines for ESA documentation. This will ensure that your ESA letter is effective for housing purposes.