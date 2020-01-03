Tailor Cut Produce Fruit Mix Recall Linked to Massive Salmonella Outbreak

According to the FDA, certain fruit mixes from Tailor Cut Produce of New Jersey have been linked to a massive salmonella outbreak that has sickened nearly 100 people.

Salmonella has been in the news a lot lately, and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a fruit mix containing cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and grapes from Tailor Cut Produce of New Jersey was recalled back in early December, and now it has been discovered that the company’s Fruit Luau fruit mix may be a “potential source of an outbreak of salmonella illness in multiple states.”

The recall was issued back on December 7, 2019, for certain products distributed between November 15 and December 1, 2019. According to a news release issued yesterday, the FDA said that “at least 96 people had been sickened by Salmonella Javiana, and at least 27 of them were hospitalized.” So far, all of the reported illnesses stem from states where the fruit mixes were distributed, including Pennsylvania, New York City, New Jersey, and Delaware. Other confirmed cases of the illness have been reported in California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Virginia and Washington by people who had traveled to the “four states where the fruit mix was distributed.”

The FDA news release further stated:

“The recalled products may have been distributed to nursing homes, schools, hospitals, and other facilities that cater to vulnerable populations, it is important that these facilities do not sell or serve them. Please consult with your distributor to confirm the source of the fruit mix and cut fruit used in your operation.”

Salmonella can cause a serious gastrointestinal illness in those it infects. Common symptoms include everything from fever and diarrhea to abdominal cramps, headaches, lethargy, and body aches. In severe cases, the illness may prove fatal, especially in young children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems. If you think you consumed the potentially contaminated fruit and are worried you may be experiencing symptoms of salmonella illness, contact your healthcare provider.

