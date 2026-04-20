Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with 8am™

Multi-year partnership includes naming rights for all-inclusive premium lounge

at Raymond James Stadium.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the team’s newest partnership with 8am, a professional business platform built to seamlessly integrate every stage of a business process, including legal, accounting, and other additional services. Under the agreement, 8am will serve as the Official Professional Services Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and receive naming rights for one of the two premium lounge seating sections at Raymond James Stadium, which will be known as the 8am Club.

“8am’s partnership with the Buccaneers is rooted in a shared commitment to performance and to the communities and customers we serve,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer, 8am. “Becoming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Official Professional Services Partner is an incredible opportunity, and we are proud to bring the 8am Club to Raymond James Stadium as a reflection of what it means to deliver for professionals at the highest level.”

8am’s partnership will also include future events, gameday activations, and stadium signage on ribbon boards and tower walls.

and receive naming rights for one of the two premium lounge seating sections at Raymond James Stadium, which will be known as the 8am Club.

“8am is one of North America’s fastest growing companies, and their strong commitment to providing their clients with world-class professional business services aligns perfectly with our longstanding commitment to delivering unsurpassed gameday experiences,” said Buccaneers Chief Commercial Officer Atul Khosla. “We are proud to welcome 8am as our official professional services partner and look forward to ensuring a best-in-class experience for all patrons in the newly named 8am Club.”