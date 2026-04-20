Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with 8am™

Multi-year partnership includes naming rights for all-inclusive premium lounge
at Raymond James Stadium.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the team’s newest partnership with 8am, a professional business platform built to seamlessly integrate every stage of a business process, including legal, accounting, and other additional services. Under the agreement, 8am will serve as the Official Professional Services Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and receive naming rights for one of the two premium lounge seating sections at Raymond James Stadium, which will be known as the 8am Club.
“8am’s partnership with the Buccaneers is rooted in a shared commitment to performance and to the communities and customers we serve,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer, 8am. “Becoming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Official Professional Services Partner is an incredible opportunity, and we are proud to bring the 8am Club to Raymond James Stadium as a reflection of what it means to deliver for professionals at the highest level.”
8am’s partnership will also include future events, gameday activations, and stadium signage on ribbon boards and tower walls.
and receive naming rights for one of the two premium lounge seating sections at Raymond James Stadium, which will be known as the 8am Club.
“8am is one of North America’s fastest growing companies, and their strong commitment to providing their clients with world-class professional business services aligns perfectly with our longstanding commitment to delivering unsurpassed gameday experiences,” said Buccaneers Chief Commercial Officer Atul Khosla. “We are proud to welcome 8am as our official professional services partner and look forward to ensuring a best-in-class experience for all patrons in the newly named 8am Club.”
Located on the east side suite level, the 8am Club will deliver one of the most elevated gameday experiences available for Buccaneers games and all events at Raymond James Stadium. The air-conditioned club covers almost 10,000 square feet and offers all-inclusive food and drinks, stylish décor, comfortable lounges, and panoramic field views.
“8am’s partnership with the Buccaneers is rooted in a shared commitment to performance and to the communities and customers we serve,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer, 8am. “Becoming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Official Professional Services Partner is an incredible opportunity, and we are proud to bring the 8am Club to Raymond James Stadium as a reflection of what it means to deliver for professionals at the highest level.”
8am’s partnership will also include future events, gameday activations, and stadium signage on ribbon boards and tower walls.
About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a professional American football team based in Tampa, Florida and part of the NFC South Division, playing their games in the only stadium in the NFL with a pirate ship, Raymond James Stadium.
About 8am
Founded in 2005, 8am is a professional business platform purpose-built to meet the needs of legal, accounting, and other client service professionals. The 8am platform includes 8am LawPay, 8am CPACharge, 8am MyCase, 8am CasePeer, and 8am DocketWise, providing integrated solutions for every stage of the professional services lifecycle. 8am processes more than $25 billion in payments annually. Recognized for 14 consecutive years on the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing companies, 8am empowers more than 260,000 professionals across North America with the most trusted, innovative technology to deliver world-class outcomes for their clients and their firms. To learn more, visit 8am.com.
Join the conversation!