Tarter Krinsky & Drogin Announces Six 2026 Attorney Promotions Across Key Practices

The group reflects the firm’s multidisciplinary strength and commitment to clients’ evolving needs.

Tarter Krinsky & Drogin announced the promotion of six attorneys across the firm, effective September 1, 2026. These promotions underscore Tarter Krinsky & Drogin’s full-service capabilities serving clients across all stages of growth, from startups, private clients, and middle-market companies to global Fortune 100 enterprises.

Three of this year’s promoted attorneys have been elevated from counsel to partner and three have advanced from associate to counsel, across six different practice areas: International; Labor and Employment; Landlord and Tenant; Intellectual Property; Business Immigration; and Real Estate practices.

Since its founding in 2001, Tarter Krinsky & Drogin has been intentional in building the firm’s distinctive strengths and depth of talent, strategically expanding in areas that best serve clients’ evolving needs. Over the past twenty-five years, this approach has enabled the firm to carve out a unique position in the middle market, offering targeted counsel across 30 practice areas with relationship-driven service. This model gives clients seamless access to lawyers who understand the full breadth of their needs.

“This group reflects the DNA of Tarter Krinsky & Drogin,” said Alan Tarter, managing partner of the firm. “Their skill in highly distinct areas of law and dedication to serving their clients and colleagues truly makes them stand out. As we enter the next chapter of evolution at our firm, these attorneys will not only play an important role in shaping our firm’s future but will also help lead the next generation of legal talent,” added Tarter.

This year’s promoted attorneys highlight Tarter Krinsky & Drogin’s commitment to developing legal talent and supporting professional advancement at every level. Through a forward-thinking, growth-oriented approach, the firm equips its attorneys and professionals with meaningful training and leadership opportunities, including its signature GOAL (Go Out and Lead/Learn) program, which encourages continuous learning, leadership development and career advancement across the firm.

The 2026 Tarter Krinsky & Drogin Promoted Attorney Class

Partners

Counsel

About Tarter Krinsky & Drogin

Celebrating a quarter century of legal service, Tarter Krinsky & Drogin is a bicoastal midsize law firm with an established international reputation. Keeping our clients’ business objectives and concerns top of mind, we focus on what matters – partnering with them to achieve their goals, offering holistic and practical legal advice, and devising creative strategies for complex disputes. Purposefully designed to integrate seamlessly with any client’s business team, we are a vibrant, multidisciplinary law firm dedicated to smart thinking and strong client relationships. We advise clients of all sizes providing services spanning over 30 practice areas. Our attorneys, many of whom are multilingual, are as diverse as the clients they serve.