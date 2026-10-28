Tipper-McWhorter Brings Trial Experience in Energy, Construction, and Complex Commercial Disputes

“Katie is an accomplished trial lawyer, with deep roots in Houston, who has earned her clients’ trust. We are lucky to have her.” – Derek León, Managing Partner

HOUSTON — León Cosgrove Jiménez, LLP, a leading complex business and commercial litigation law firm, is proud to announce that trial lawyer Katie Tipper-McWhorter has joined the firm as a partner. Tipper-McWhorter brings 15 years of experience and will help expand the capabilities of the Houston office for LCJ.

“Houston is one of the most important business markets in the country, and we wanted a trial lawyer there who could continue to provide our clients with our exceptional brand of service,” Derek León, Managing Partner of León Cosgrove Jiménez, said. “Katie is an accomplished trial lawyer, with deep roots in Houston, who has earned her clients’ trust. We are lucky to have her.”

As a fourth-generation Houstonian, Tipper-McWhorter understands the issues that affect businesses not only in and around the state but across the United States. She represents clients in complex commercial disputes, with notable results in energy, oil and gas, and commercial construction matters. Her expertise in energy spans upstream, midstream, and renewables, where she represents producers, developers, and investors in contract, supply, and project disputes.

“I’ve practiced at boutiques and at BigLaw, and LCJ combines the strengths of both,” Tipper-McWhorter said. “It’s a firm of serious trial lawyers, which makes it the right platform to build the Houston office and continue representing clients in the disputes that matter most to them.”

She has tried cases in Texas state and federal courts throughout Texas i significant commercial disputes, as well as in international arbitration before the ICC and the AAA.

Tipper-McWhorter received her J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center and her B.A. from Southern Methodist University. She maintains an active pro bono practice, helping families complete adoptions.

The Houston office is located at 700 Louisiana St., Suite 5300, Houston, TX 77002.

LCJ also has offices in Miami, New York, Denver, and Austin.

ABOUT LCJ

León Cosgrove Jiménez, LLP was founded in 2013 and has quickly grown into a litigation powerhouse for Global 250 and Fortune 500 companies in a wide range of industries, including financial, oil and gas, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, aerospace, software, entertainment, consumer products, agricultural, retail and telecommunications. The firm also has flourishing practice areas in Bankruptcy, Employment, Environmental, and Intellectual Property, among others.