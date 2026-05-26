Tarter Krinsky & Drogin Bolsters Trusts & Estates Practice with Partner David Wechsler

Wechsler is known for his collaborative, thoughtful, and responsive approach, working closely with clients to navigate sensitive planning decisions and achieve effective outcomes.

Tarter Krinsky & Drogin announced that David Wechsler has joined the firm as a partner in its Trusts & Estates Group, further strengthening the firm’s capabilities in advising clients on sophisticated estate and trust matters.

Wechsler focuses his practice on all aspects of trusts and estates law, including estate planning, trust formation and administration, wills, probate, and estate administration. He advises high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners on strategies for the preservation and transfer of wealth, with an emphasis on practical, tailored solutions.

“David is a highly regarded practitioner whose experience deepens our ability to advise clients on complex planning and administration matters,” said Alan Tarter, Managing Partner of Tarter Krinsky & Drogin. “His addition builds on the continued expansion of our Trusts & Estates Group and enhances our ability to serve clients at the highest level.”

Wechsler is known for his collaborative, thoughtful, and responsive approach, working closely with clients to navigate sensitive planning decisions and achieve effective outcomes. He frequently lectures on a range of trusts and estates topics and is recognized as a leader in his field.

“I’m pleased to join Tarter Krinsky & Drogin at a time of continued growth in the Trusts & Estates practice,” said David. “I look forward to working with my colleagues and the multi-disciplinary functions at the firm to support clients in managing and transferring wealth across generations.”

The arrival of Wechsler follows the firm’s recent expansion of its Trusts & Estates Group, including the addition of partner Carolyn Glynn in 2025. Together, these additions enhance the firm’s capabilities in advising corporate and individual executors and trustees in the administration and settlement of complex estates and trusts.

Wechsler earned his LL.M. in Taxation from New York University, his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School, and his B.S. from the State University of New York at Binghamton. He is admitted to practice in New York and New Jersey.

He is a member of the New York State Bar Association and the Nassau County Bar Association. Wechsler has been recognized in Best Lawyers in America® (2025) and New York Super Lawyers® (2021–2024).

About Tarter Krinsky & Drogin

Celebrating more than two decades of legal service, Tarter Krinsky & Drogin is a bicoastal midsize law firm with an established international reputation. Keeping our clients’ business objectives and concerns top of mind, we focus on what matters – partnering with them to achieve their goals, offering holistic and practical legal advice, and devising creative strategies for complex disputes. Purposefully designed to integrate seamlessly with any client’s business team, we are a vibrant, multidisciplinary law firm dedicated to smart thinking and strong client relationships. We advise clients of all sizes providing services spanning over 30 practice areas. Our attorneys, many of whom are multilingual, are as diverse as the clients they serve.