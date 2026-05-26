Microsoft Activision Settlement Moves Forward

Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover ends major shareholder lawsuit with $250 million settlement.

Microsoft agreed to a proposed $250 million settlement connected to its purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard, bringing a shareholder lawsuit closer to an end. The legal dispute centered on claims that Activision Blizzard investors were not paid enough during Microsoft’s 2023 takeover, which was valued at more than $75 billion. The settlement agreement was filed in Delaware state court and still needs a judge’s approval before it’s officially finalized.

The lawsuit was initially brought by Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden, which claimed former executives failed to properly protect shareholder interests. Investors questioned whether other buying options could have resulted in a higher payout. While Microsoft agreed to pay the settlement amount, it did so without admitting any wrongdoing.

At the center of the case was former Activision Blizzard Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick. Shareholders claimed Kotick pushed forward with the Microsoft deal partly because he stood to gain financially if the merger went through. Court filings stated that Kotick could receive hundreds of millions of dollars through change-of-control payments connected to the sale.

The case also raised concerns about how the Activision Blizzard board handled the negotiations, with shareholders arguing that leadership had a duty to get the best possible value for investors before agreeing to the transaction. Government agencies spent months studying whether the deal would hurt competition in gaming before it went through. Some regulators worried Microsoft could gain too much control over popular titles and gaming services after the acquisition was finalized.

The deal gave Microsoft ownership of some of the world’s most popular games, including Call of Duty, Candy Crush, and World of Warcraft. The company also expanded its position in console gaming, mobile gaming, and online subscriptions through the purchase. Industry experts considered the sale to be a major move in the growing battle between large technology companies competing for the same audiences.

Even after regulators approved the merger, shareholder complaints continued through the courts. Investors claimed the company accepted a takeover price of $95 per share without fully exploring whether a better deal was possible. They argued the process moved too fast and placed executive interests ahead of shareholder value. Microsoft and Kotick filed counterclaims against the pension fund leading the lawsuit. The proposed settlement would settle those claims as well, allowing both sides to avoid more legal costs and additional court proceedings.

A Delaware court judge will now decide whether the agreement should move forward as proposed. Until the judge approves the deal, the case technically remains open, leaving both sides hopeful but still in limbo while they await a decision.

Deals involving major publishers often face questions from investors, regulators, and players concerned about competition, pricing, and control over top gaming franchises. The Activision Blizzard case is one of the clearest examples of how large mergers and acquisitions can lead to years of legal and financial issues even long after an original deal is completed.

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Microsoft settles Activision Blizzard lawsuit for $250M after almost four years

Activision shareholders reach $250 million settlement over Microsoft buyout