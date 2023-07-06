Texas Signs HB 12 to Extend Postpartum Medicaid Coverage to Twelve Months

Having postpartum care for twelve months would drastically reduce the state’s maternal mortality rate and save lives.

(Austin, TX) – House Bill 12 which extends postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to twelve months, was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott. A previous version of this bill was signed in the 87th session to increase coverage to six months, however the state did not receive the necessary federal funding.

One-third of maternal deaths occur 43 days to one year after pregnancy. Extending postpartum coverage is critical to the well-being of women and their children, and it’s important this health care is comprehensive. Texas’ Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee found that nine out of ten pregnancy related deaths were preventable. Having postpartum care for twelve months would drastically reduce the state’s maternal mortality rate and save lives.

The final version of the bill allows the state to request fast-track approval from the federal government and quickly implement the 12 months of continuous care. This legislation makes significant progress for postpartum care in Texas, and is a necessary step forward in maternal health care.

In response to HB 12 passing, Kasey Corpus, Southern Policy and Advocacy Manager at Young Invincibles said:

“The extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage is life-saving. Twelve months of postpartum care is essential for the well-being of pregnant people and their children. After this legislation was heard and debated for several sessions, Texans will finally receive the necessary care they need.

This will make monumental strides in reducing maternal mortality and addressing postpartum mental health. Maternal mental health conditions such as postpartum depression are one of the most common complications of pregnancy, affecting 1-in-7 Texas moms. Those who give birth will no longer have to worry about continuing to get essential care with the looming threat of coverage expiring. The leap to 12 months of coverage especially impacts parenting students who need this support and access to care during such a pivotal time in their lives.

Young Invincibles is excited to see this extended postpartum Medicaid coverage become a reality. We will continue to fight for affordable and accessible health care for all.”

Young Invincibles (YI) is a national advocacy and policy nonprofit organization focused on amplifying the voice of young people in the political process at the local, state, and federal levels. YI focuses on issues impacting young adults ages 18 to 34 in higher education, health care, economic security, and civic engagement. Our offices include Washington, D.C., California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, and Texas.