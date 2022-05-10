Texas Young Lawyers Association to host Western States Regional Summit

The summit is designed to foster networking, information sharing, and to encourage education, leadership, and collaboration among young lawyers.

AUSTIN—The Texas Young Lawyers Association will host the 2022 Western States Regional Summit on May 19-22 at the Hotel Paso del Norte in El Paso, Texas.

The summit is designed to foster networking, information sharing, and to encourage education, leadership, and collaboration among young lawyers. Registration is open to all lawyers. Past attendees have come from Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

The summit is co-sponsored by the State Bar of Texas, the Colorado Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, and the State Bar of New Mexico Young Lawyers Division.

This year’s continuing legal education, or CLE, programming will include “Trial Perspectives: A Courtroom Roundtable,” featuring the District Judge Roy Ferguson, aka the “Lawyer Cat Judge.” Other sessions on cybersecurity, employment law for remote workers, international business immigration, bar leadership, bankruptcy law for non-bankruptcy lawyers, and cryptocurrency are also planned, along with workshops on legal writing and diversity and inclusion. The summit will provide up to 12 hours of CLE credit (credit pending).

Texas Young Lawyers Association (TYLA), known as the “public service arm” of the State Bar of Texas, works to facilitate the administration of justice, foster respect for the law, and advance the role of the legal profession in serving the public. For more information, visit tyla.org.