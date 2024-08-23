This Week In Rideshare: Drivers defy Uber, Uber in Nevada, Uber hires Tesla

Drivers defy Uber, Nevada on the ballot, and Uber hires ex-Tesla. LegalRideshare breaks it down.

KENYAN DRIVERS DEFY UBER

Drivers in Kenya defy Uber to survive. NTV reported:

A bruising price war between ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies, Estonia’s Bolt and local start-ups Little and Faras has driven fares down to a level that many drivers say is unsustainable, forcing them to set their own higher rates. The East African nation of 50 million people has been rocked by deadly protests against tax hikes which, together with high prices of basic commodities and elevated interest rates, has been blamed for lower disposable incomes. Many say they use walkie-talkie app Zello to collectively agree on higher prices, meaning a customer will get the same rate even if they shop around. Drivers have also produced a fare guide, which they print, laminate and post up inside their cars for customers to see.

UBER’S BALLOT PUSH IN NEVADA

Uber’s big spend in Nevada may be just the beginning. Fast Company reported:

In recent months, Uber has quietly pledged millions of dollars in support of a somewhat obscure ballot measure in Nevada. A New York Times report last weekrevealed that the ridesharing company has invested $5 million into Nevadans for Fair Recovery, a political action committee created by Uber — and the driving force behind the ballot campaign. This might seem like an unusual position for Uber to stake out. The company has framed the ballot measure as a win for plaintiffs, since it would curtail attorneys’ fees. But the Times report, along with plaintiffs’ attorneys who have spoken outagainst the proposal, have argued it is more likely a strategy to reduce the number of lawsuits and legal claims Uber is facing over driver misconduct. (Multiple casesinvolve sexual assault allegations from passengers in Nevada.) It can already be difficult for workers and other plaintiffs to find a lawyer who will take their case on a contingency basis. In cases that involve employment discrimination, for example, the potential payout can be relatively low, since federal law caps damages at $300,000 even for large companies. (The general counsel at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or EEOC, has criticized this cap and called it “outdated.”)

UBER HIRES EX-TESLA

Uber hires an ex-Tesla executive to oversee EV. Bloomberg reported: Uber Technologies Inc. has hired former Tesla Inc. executive Rebecca Tinucci to oversee the ride-hailing platform’s shift to electric vehicles, tapping a veteran who helped open the carmaker’s charging network to other car brands. In the new role, Tinucci will oversee Uber’s transition to a zero-emissions platform. The company is aiming for all of its rides and deliveries globally to be made using zero-emission vehicles by 2040. It’s also working to eliminate unnecessary plastic waste from restaurant deliveries and to use more sustainable packaging.

