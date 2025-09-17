Thomson Reuters, Icertis, and Accenture Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Contract Intelligence

The new CoCounsel Legal and Icertis Contract Intelligence Integration is designed to streamline contract workflows, foster collaboration, and drive strategic compliance across organizations. Accenture to accelerate client adoption.

TORONTO, ON & BELLEVUE, WA – Thomson Reuters (Nasdaq/TSX: TRI), a global content and technology company, and Icertis, a global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration is expected to transform enterprise-wide contract management by integrating Thomson Reuters CoCounsel, its professional-grade generative AI assistant, with robust contract intelligence capabilities from Icertis, to drive greater efficiency, compliance, insights, and strategic impact across the enterprise.

This strategic partnership addresses the urgent need for enterprise-wide contract management to be a shared responsibility within an organization, while maintaining legal oversight. By integrating CoCounsel’s advanced AI assistant – powered by trusted Thomson Reuters content –with the Icertis Contract Intelligence platform and its agentic AI capabilities, businesses can speed up time-intensive contract processes while enhancing intelligence and risk mitigation to unlock new value from their contractual data. At the intersection of commerce and compliance, this partnership will also help enable functions like procurement, sourcing, sales, HR and others to more efficiently initiate and manage contract-related tasks and reduce demands on legal teams, freeing legal up to move beyond traditional operational roles and focus on more strategic work.

“The pressure on legal, procurement, and other corporate professionals to deliver strategic value while navigating the intersection of commerce and compliance is immense,” said Laura Clayton McDonnell, president of Corporates at Thomson Reuters. “Our partnership with Icertis represents a pivotal advancement. We empower corporate professionals with the most advanced, content-driven, AI technologies to streamline contract review, allowing more time to focus on the company’s commercial goals. Our vision is to fundamentally transform how organizations approach and manage contracts. The solution enables professionals across the enterprise to leverage technology more autonomously and intelligently, driving contract collaboration under strong legal oversight. This aims to dramatically reduce friction and accelerate critical workflows.”

This integrated offering will support corporate professionals by leveraging rich legal content from Practical Law and CoCounsel Legal capabilities, such as intelligent drafting, review, and analysis, directly within the Icertis platform. Furthermore, joint customers will benefit from seamless integration of Icertis data into CoCounsel, enabling them to utilize CoCounsel’s skills directly on contracts stored within their Icertis repository. This will enable faster contract cycles and a streamlined, intuitive workflow right where work happens. CoCounsel’s powerful AI insights complement the comprehensive contract intelligence functionality of Icertis, providing a deeper understanding of obligations and stronger compliance in every agreement. This could ultimately reduce the need for outside legal counsel through fewer contract-related disputes.

“Icertis is committed to bringing together rich data sources and best-in-class AI innovation in one platform to help enterprises realize value by turning their contracts into dynamic strategic assets,” said Anand Veerkar, Chief Revenue Officer, Icertis. “We have curated one of the largest contract data repositories in the world, and this partnership enables us to integrate Thomson Reuters’ comprehensive legal data to create a seamless customer experience that transforms the way legal teams work.”

Clayton McDonnell adds: “By integrating Thomson Reuters CoCounsel Legal with Icertis’ industry-leading contract intelligence and the power of Accenture, we are not just improving efficiency; we will help enable a smarter, connected approach to enterprise-wide compliance, fundamentally changing how and where work gets done.”

This strategic alliance underscores a shared commitment to ensuring technology amplifies human expertise rather than replacing it. The combined solution is expected to empower legal professionals, allowing them to focus on higher-value, strategic work, elevating their role from managing day-to-day operations to providing critical counsel that drives business growth and resilience.

This integration is one more step in Thomson Reuters’ commitment to creating an embedded, connected, and intelligent network of products. With its depth of content, expertise and technology, Thomson Reuters’ intelligent compliance approach embeds seamlessly into everyday workflows, and connects it across tax, trade, legal and risk domains combined with decades of trusted expertise and enterprise-level security. Thomson Reuters believes it is best positioned as the indispensable technology partner for organizations seeking a unified approach to managing complex business functions and driving intelligent compliance across their enterprise.

Accenture Plays Key Role in Accelerating Transformation

Accenture, a strategic partner and customer to both Thomson Reuters and Icertis, will play a key role in accelerating client adoption and realizing the full potential of this integrated solution. With their deep expertise in reinvention and technology integration, Accenture will help guide clients in harnessing the combined power of CoCounsel and Icertis, facilitating seamless implementation and maximizing value across their organizations.

“The demand for advanced legal technology and seamless integration has never been higher,” said Christina Demetriades, Lead, Legal and Contract Transformation, Accenture. “This collaboration between Thomson Reuters and Icertis, with orchestration powered by Accenture, provides a clear pathway for legal departments to truly reinvent their operations and deliver unprecedented value to their businesses.”

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (Nasdaq/TSX: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions and help institutions pursue justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

About Icertis

Icertis delivers AI-powered insights and agentic automation to transform static contracts into strategic enterprise advantage. The Icertis Contract Intelligence platform revolutionizes how enterprises manage their customer, supplier, and partner relationships, enabling businesses to grow revenue, control costs, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance. Today, more than one third of the Fortune 100 trust Icertis to realize the full potential of millions of business relationships in more than 90 countries around the world.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 791,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

