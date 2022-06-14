Tips for Dealing with Child Custody Mediation

Divorce or separation from the spouse can take a huge mental toll, and on top of this, the custody concerns can make you weaker.

As a parent, you need to attune yourself to the legal process of obtaining custody or visitation rights, especially when the family is going through a divorce. A court appointment for legal governing of your parenting time will seem daunting; however, because you have to plan for more time and decide whether you are willing for this change in your life and circumstances, you have to prepare. If a court case is likely to occur, all the involved parties must meet with mandatory mediation services before any scheduled meetings with the appointed judge. Mediation will happen, and you need to be ready for this as some states follow this as a strict rule.

The good thing is the person conducting these mediation sessions needs to be neutral. They will have to be thorough with your case, especially if it involves a history of domestic violence, abuse, etc. Plus, they can suggest the best plan for your children’s future. So, if you know there is a custody battle ahead to fight, consider talking to reputable family attorneys in Beverly Hills. They specialize in every aspect of family laws, including mediation. Whether you have been a victim of domestic violence or a perpetrator, here are some tips to help you appear for mediation.

Domestic violence victims

You can ask to arrange for a separate session if you don’t want to be present in that same room where your perpetrator is also there. But generally, a mediator will expect you two to attend this session together, so each one knows what the other has to say. Since it can be unavoidable, it is best to be mentally strong. If something bothers you, note them down as points for discussion with the mediator. Make sure you remain fully invested in your kid’s interests. You can refer to the negative impact of the domestic abuse on your kid and why your parenting plan can be better for your ward’s wellbeing. However, it doesn’t mean you can block the other parent from visiting or taking care of the child.

Domestic violence accused

The custody battle will only be burdensome if you have been an abuser or accused. Hence, you have to participate in the session with full attention if you care about your kid. Since the other parent will use the accusation to cut off parenting rights, you need to be ready with your answers. It would help if you joined any classes to manage your anger or how to care for your child. You can submit your enrollment details as evidence of your intent. However, your focus should not be on addressing the allegations. Remember, this session is primarily for your child and his future. So talk about what can be in the best interest of the kid. You can talk about kids’ schooling, healthcare, and other critical aspects.

Divorce or separation from the spouse can take a huge mental toll, and on top of this, the custody concerns can make you weaker. But it is not the time to get emotionally hassled when you can put things into perspective. If you cannot do this yourself, your family lawyer can guide you. So, count them in to help you navigate through this phase.