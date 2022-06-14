Types of Common Personal Injury Cases and Compensation

Car, truck, bicycle, and other such crashes can be the most common reason for accidents and hazardous outcomes.

The consequences of an accident that was somebody else’s fault can be severe. Because of the injury, you may suffer severe symptoms, and it can turn your life around, especially financially. You might need to cover medical treatment costs, and it may be difficult for you to get back on track with your career, leading to a scenario of loss of or lower income. If you or someone dear suffered an accident due to someone else’s negligence, seeking compensation for the losses is the minimum that you should do. For this, you would have to file a personal injury claim. The experienced attorneys handle auto accidents and other personal injury cases to help victims.

So, if you are a Houston resident, you can approach a Houston injury attorney for assistance in any such matter. Before this, here is a small overview of common personal injury accidents and compensation that a victim can claim.

Personal injury cases

If the driver was at fault, you could claim damage from them. Another cause can be slip and fall, in which the onus lies on the property owner. For example, you visit a grocery store and stumble and fall due to the cracked floor. In that case, the store owner will have to compensate for your injuries. Nevertheless, slip and fall accidents can also happen due to various other factors, such as defective lighting, poor security, absence of signage, etc.

If you don’t know, even a dog bite victim also deserves compensation because it can lead to disease, infection, marks, and other unpleasant situations. In these cases, dog owners have to pay damage to the victims. You may have heard about medical malpractice also. Studies show that it leads to thousands of deaths every year. Due to this, doctors are also liable to cover the damage.

Types of damages

Talking to your injury lawyer would be the best way to understand your options when facing an accident. Generally, these cases involve– compensatory, special, and punitive damages. The general or compensatory damage covers mental stress, pain, employment loss, physical deformity, etc. These are non-economic damage. Special or economic damage considers medical bills, ongoing healthcare expenses, lost earnings, etc.

In contrast, punitive damage comes into play when the defendant has been harmful to the victim. Law charges them with such damages to discourage others from following their path. An example of this can be someone giving medicine to a person despite knowing it was risky and not informing them.

If you or your loved one suffered an injury and plan to claim damage for the same for the other party’s negligence, you must know that the process should start within a specific timeframe. It can vary from state to state. Submitting documents after the deadline has passed may not offer any benefit. Hence, it is better to hire an attorney and let them take charge of your case. They will guide you on the type of claim and make sure you get the appropriate amount for your loss or suffering.