Toro Snowblowers Recalled Over Potential Amputation Hazard

Toro is recalling thousands of snow blowers over concerns they may pose an amputation risk.

Even though winter is starting to wind down in parts of the country, many states will continue to see snow for another couple of months. That means many people will continue to use their snow blowers to clear their driveways and sidewalks. However, Toro recently issued a recall for about 6,700 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers over concerns they may pose an amputation hazard.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled snow blowers have model number 37902 and were sold at Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Toro authorized dealers across the country and online from November 2020 to January 2021. They retailed for around $1,200. What happened to the recalled products, though? How do they pose an amputation hazard?

Well, according to the recall notice, “it has to do with the auger…rotating corkscrew-like device that scoops the snow up and heaves it through the discharge chute.” It turns out, the affected snow blowers “have augers that may fail to disengage when the control lever is released, meaning the auger might not stop spinning when it’s supposed to.”

In a statement about the recall, Toro said:

“The firm has received five reports of incidents related to auger failing to disengage when the control lever is release…No injuries have been reported.”

For now, Toro is urging consumers who have the recalled snow blowers to stop using them immediately and contact an authorized dealer for a free repair. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact the company at (833) 254-8856.

