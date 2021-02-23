Common Types of Maryland Workers’ Compensation Claims

You must report the workplace injury within ten days of the accident or within one year of being diagnosed with a job-related illness.

Workers may suffer an injury while performing job duties – even in seemingly “safe” workplaces. Workers may also develop injuries or illnesses over time as a result of the work they do in the workplace.

When you are injured on the job, Maryland law generally entitles you to receive workers’ compensation benefits. These benefits are available to you from your employer or its workers’ compensation insurer.

Please include attribution to https://www.trollingerlaw.com/ with this graphic.