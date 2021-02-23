Questions You Should Ask a Divorce Attorney

An attorney who will be available to you and answer any questions will provide you with a greater understanding of your case and your rights.

A time of separation and divorce can be confusing and challenging. Having a good divorce attorney by your side will make this difficult situation a little bit easier. You want to find a lawyer you feel comfortable with, who has experience in divorce law.

Sometimes people think that a family lawyer is always also a divorce lawyer. But family law is a big area of law that involves more than divorce and separation. Though most family law attorneys will handle divorces, not all do. On the other hand, some attorneys are general attorneys, and they may also handle divorces. Below we have a Houston divorce attorney walk you through questions you should be asking before you make your final hiring decision.

Top Questions to Ask Potential Divorce Attorneys

To help you find the right lawyer, take some time to call or visit various legal offices. Make a list of divorce attorneys that are accepting clients who are going through a divorce. Once you find law offices available to help you, you have your starting point. Next, focus on asking questions regarding experience, cost and time, and helpfulness.

Experience with Divorce Law

It is important to ask prospective attorneys about their experience with divorce law. You should ask questions such as:

How long have you practiced divorce law?

Will you be working on my case, and if not, who will?

If something comes up in my case you haven’t dealt with before, who will help you with it?

You want to find a lawyer with experience, a track record of success, and an office that offers support for them and you.

Costs and Time

Divorces can be costly. To be sure you have a solid idea of costs, be sure to ask:

Do I have to pay an initial fee (a retainer) to hire you and if so how much is it?

How much do you charge for representing someone in a divorce?

Are there ways I can save money on this divorce?

How long will the divorce take?

You will want to know upfront and ongoing fees and how the lawyer bills for work done. You can plan better if you have an idea of the process and time this could take.

Helping You in the Process

In divorce cases, sometimes, new issues come about and you need to reach your lawyer. Therefore, find out the answers to these questions:

How often are you in the office to meet with clients?

Can I reach you by text, email, and phone?

Since I don’t know the divorce steps, will you explain the full process to me as we go along?

When I can’t reach you, is there someone else in your office I will be able to reach?

An attorney who will be available to you and answer any questions will provide you with a greater understanding of your case and your rights.

Start With the Right Questions

Having a representation in a divorce or separation situation is crucial. The answers you receive from potential lawyers will help you choose the right attorney for you. Finding the best divorce lawyer starts with asking the right questions.