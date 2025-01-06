Toyota Tundra Engine Issues Spark Lawsuit

Toyota faces legal action over engine defects in Tundra pickups, causing safety concerns.

A group of Toyota truck owners has taken legal action over a problem impacting certain Tundra pickup engines, some of which were manufactured in Huntsville. The case, filed in Vermont’s U.S. District Court, centers on issues with the V35A engine. This problem prompted a significant recall in May 2024, targeting 2022-2023 Tundra and Tundra hybrid models, along with Lexus LX vehicles.

The issue originates from debris left inside the engines during manufacturing, causing significant disruptions to performance. Drivers have reported vehicles stalling unexpectedly, delays in acceleration followed by sudden surges, and engines running roughly or making knocking sounds. In more severe cases, engines have completely failed. These problems pose serious safety concerns, particularly when they occur at higher speeds. A sudden loss of power or a delayed response from the engine can dramatically increase the risk of accidents. Toyota acknowledged the defect and pledged to replace the impacted engines free of charge, but the solution has not been as straightforward as it might appear.

The recall affects more than 102,000 vehicles, with the majority being Tundras. Although Toyota has committed to replacing the defective engines, logistical challenges have made this process complex. Dealerships are juggling a significant influx of recall-related work on top of their regular service schedules. This includes handling warranty claims and providing loaner vehicles for customers during the repair period. Meanwhile, Toyota has admitted that it is still in the process of finalizing a complete remedy for the issue. This delay has left many owners uncertain about how long they will have to wait for a fix.

The recall has not addressed hybrid Tundras equipped with a hybrid powertrain. While these vehicles can continue functioning on limited power during an engine failure, the experience is far from ideal. Drivers are met with warning sounds, flashing lights, and on-screen alerts—none of which inspire confidence when operating a vehicle. For many owners, these temporary measures feel like a patchwork solution rather than a long-term fix.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that Toyota’s actions so far have been insufficient. They are seeking financial compensation, claiming that drivers are left using vehicles that Toyota knows are unsafe, with no clear timeline for repairs. This has understandably caused frustration among owners, who feel stuck between driving vehicles with known risks or waiting indefinitely for a resolution.

Toyota’s engine plant in Huntsville, which has been operational since 2003, plays a vital role in producing engines for several popular models, including the Tundra, Tacoma, RAV4, Highlander, and Corolla. While the plant has a generally strong reputation, incidents like this can strain customer trust and raise questions about manufacturing processes. Engine defects of this magnitude are particularly damaging to an automaker’s image, especially when safety is a central concern.

As the lawsuit continues, it remains unclear what the broader consequences will be for Toyota. For now, affected drivers are left with difficult decisions. Some may choose to keep driving their vehicles despite the risks, while others may wait indefinitely for a proper fix. Either way, the situation highlights the challenges automakers face when dealing with widespread defects, as well as the impact these issues can have on customer confidence and brand reputation.

Whether this legal action leads to significant changes or simply reinforces existing frustrations, it serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in balancing safety, customer satisfaction, and the realities of large-scale recalls.

