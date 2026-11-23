Eight defendants received prison sentences after seeking millions through fraudulent pandemic tax claims.

Two women in North Carolina have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a pandemic fraud scheme that involved filing false tax returns to claim nearly $24 million in COVID-19 relief credits. The fraudulent claims resulted in the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) paying out more than $13 million before the scheme was uncovered. Whitnee Leach and Jeannie Negron were the latest individuals sentenced in a case involving a tax preparation business with offices in Lumberton and Hope Mills, North Carolina. Federal prosecutors said the business was used to submit false tax returns seeking refunds through a federal program created to help businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leach, who served as the office manager, received a prison sentence of 43 months. Negron, who worked as a tax return preparer, was sentenced to six months behind bars. Both women were also ordered to repay money connected to the scheme and will face supervision after completing their prison terms.

According to court records, the operation involved the business owner, Nejlai Mitchell, Leach and six employees, including Negron. Between April 2022 and May 2023, the group worked together to prepare and submit tax returns containing false information. The filings sought refunds through the paid sick and family leave tax credit, a federal program established to help employers cover certain employee leave costs during the pandemic.

Congress created the credit to provide financial assistance to businesses dealing with the effects of COVID-19. Eligible employers could receive tax credits for qualifying wages paid to employees who needed time away from work because of illness or family care responsibilities related to the pandemic. Prosecutors said the defendants used the program to seek refunds that were not supported by legitimate claims.

The total amount requested through the false tax filings reached approximately $23.9 million. More than $13 million was actually paid by the IRS, resulting in substantial losses to federal taxpayers. Leach was ordered to pay $13,890,697 in restitution, along with serving three years of supervised release after prison. Negron received a restitution order of $73,514 and will serve one year of supervised release following her six-month sentence.

The two women were part of a larger group of eight people who faced federal charges in connection with the operation. Several other individuals involved in the business had already been sentenced before the latest announcements. Mitchell, who owned and operated the tax preparation company, received the longest prison term among those previously sentenced. On October 1, she was ordered to serve 60 months in federal prison. Other employees received sentences ranging from six to 26 months. Tiffany Moody was sentenced to 26 months on September 3. Shaneen Ray and Eyoubo McBurney each received 18-month sentences on July 8, while Sylvia Swindell was sentenced to 16 months that same day. Katrena Stanback received a six-month sentence on July 9.

Court records show that Leach and Mitchell pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the IRS and helping clients submit false tax returns. The remaining six defendants also admitted to assisting with the filing of fraudulent returns.

Federal officials said the sentences demonstrate the consequences of misusing government assistance programs. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has continued pursuing cases involving fraudulent claims connected to pandemic relief, including schemes in which individuals and companies sought money through programs intended to help struggling businesses and employees. The DOJ announced the creation of its Fraud Division on April 7, 2026. The division is responsible for investigating and prosecuting fraud involving federal programs and taxpayer funds. Its work is also part of a broader federal effort called the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance, which focuses on addressing fraud, waste and misuse of federal benefit programs.

The North Carolina pandemic fraud case serves as another example of federal authorities pursuing individuals who used tax preparation services to submit false claims for government payments. With all eight defendants having pleaded guilty and received sentences, the case has resulted in prison terms and restitution orders tied to millions of dollars in fraudulent refund requests.

Sources:

North Carolina Return Preparers Sentenced to Prison in Pandemic-Relief Fraud Scheme

2 women sentenced in $23.9M COVID-19 tax fraud scheme in Lumberton