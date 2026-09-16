U.S. Legal Support Expands Trial Services Through TrialQuest with Integrated Trial Logistics, Technology and On-Site Support

Expanded capabilities give legal teams a single partner to manage the technology, logistics and behind-the-scenes demands of trial, keeping attorneys focused on the case.

HOUSTON/PRNewswire/ – U.S. Legal Support, the nation’s leading provider of court reporting and litigation support services, announced a significant expansion of its trial services capabilities, supported by TrialQuest, bringing trial logistics, courtroom technology, dedicated IT and network support, war room setup and on-site concierge services together under a single trial support team.

From finding space for a trial team to meet to setting up equipment, securing internet connectivity and managing day-to-day logistics, taking a case to trial requires significant coordination beyond what happens in the courtroom. Those demands can pull attorneys and litigation teams away from case strategy at precisely the time their focus matters most. TrialQuest brings these services together through regional teams with local knowledge, providing support from pre-trial preparation through the trial itself.

The move also reflects a broader shift in how law firms are managing litigation support. According to U.S. Legal Support’s 2025 survey of more than 2,000 legal professionals and leaders, 54% of respondents identified using a limited number of vendors as one way their firms control litigation support costs. The research found that firms are increasingly prioritizing smaller, reliable vendor rosters as they seek to reduce administrative burden and security risk.

“An entire operational infrastructure supports every trial,” said Kevin Jarrard, Senior Vice President, Managing Director at TrialQuest. “Managing it themselves can quickly pull litigation teams away from what matters most. Successful trial preparation involves more than case strategy and getting the team ready for the courtroom. It requires that infrastructure to run seamlessly. Our goal is to make it virtually invisible to the legal team, so attorneys can focus on advocacy and serving their clients.”

The expanded TrialQuest service capabilities include:

War Room Support: TrialQuest handles war room sourcing, buildout and setup, including networking and technology, with rapid deployment available for compressed timelines. Teams can also turn to TrialQuest when a war room needs to be ready quickly.

White-Glove Concierge & Errands: A dedicated team member can take care of dry cleaning, errands, deliveries and other day-to-day needs during trial.

Dedicated IT & Network Support: TrialQuest IT specialists design and deploy wired and wireless networks to a firm’s standards. They can also work directly with in-house IT teams and provide dedicated technician support during trial.

Trial Technology & Equipment Rental: TrialQuest supplies courtroom technology and equipment, with technicians handling testing, setup and real-time technical support. Equipment can be adjusted to the requirements of each case.

Trial Logistics: TrialQuest manages transportation and delivery of exhibits and other trial materials, including courthouse delivery, pickup and return.

The new capabilities build on TrialQuest’s established litigation consulting and support services, broadening how it supports legal teams across the case lifecycle. TrialQuest’s professionals bring experience from more than 53,000 high-risk trials, arbitrations, and mediations.

The expanded services give trial teams one place to turn for the practical needs that arise around a trial, reducing the complexity of coordinating multiple vendors and allowing attorneys to stay focused on case strategy.

“Litigation teams increasingly expect partners that can deliver seamless support across the lifecycle of a case, not just individual services,” said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO of U.S. Legal Support. “Expanding TrialQuest’s services reflects both the shift in client expectations and our long-standing commitment to the legal community. By integrating more of the logistics, technology and support functions that surround a trial, we give legal teams a more streamlined experience, greater accountability, and a single trusted partner throughout the process.”

To learn more about trial support services, contact trialquest@uslegalsupport.com.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support offers a full suite of court reporting, record retrieval, process serving, interpreting, translations, transcription, and trial services. With a network of more than 12,000 on-demand offices, expediting teams in all zones, plus a robust digital infrastructure, U.S. Legal Support has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the legal community.