Shari S. Laskowitz Has Been Appointed Co-Chair of Tarter Krinsky & Drogin’s Landlord & Tenant Practice

“I am honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for the Landlord & Tenant practice,” said Shari S. Laskowitz.

NEW YORK, NY – Tarter Krinsky & Drogin has appointed Shari S. Laskowitz as Co-Chair of the firm’s Landlord & Tenant Practice, effective immediately.

Laskowitz, who joined the firm in 2024 as part of an 18-member team from Ingram Yuzek that included 13 attorneys, has been instrumental in expanding the firm’s Landlord & Tenant capabilities in complex disputes arising from the ownership, operation, and management of real estate assets.

A seasoned litigator with more than 25 years of experience, Laskowitz represents commercial and residential landlords, owners, co-op and condominium boards, and other real estate stakeholders in landlord-tenant, co-op/condo, business, and partnership disputes. Her work spans high stakes matters including disputes involving breach of contract, real estate taxes, adjacent properties, community opposition, brokerage agreements, and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Laskowitz has expansive knowledge navigating the real estate dispute process with complex motion practice and trials in New York State courts. Additionally, she regularly represents clients in negotiation and arbitration before the American Arbitration Association and JAMS.

“Shari has an exceptional ability to quickly identify the key legal and strategic issues in a matter and move directly to what will best serve the client,” said Cory L. Weiss, Co-Chair of the firm’s Landlord & Tenant Practice. “That skill is especially valuable in a fast-paced practice where we are managing a high volume of matters, each with its own complexities. As our team has continued to grow, Shari has made a significant impact not only through her client work, but also through her mentorship of our attorneys and her ability to help others develop into stronger leaders.”

“What stands out about Shari is not only the depth of her experience, but the way she brings people along with her,” added Alan Tarter, Managing Partner of Tarter Krinsky & Drogin. “She reflects the best of Tarter Krinsky & Drogin’s culture, collaborative, client-focused, and committed to helping our professionals grow. Shari’s elevation to Co-Chair recognizes the leadership she has already demonstrated and the important role she will continue to play in strengthening the practice.”

“I am honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for the Landlord & Tenant practice,” said Shari S. Laskowitz. “As the group continues to grow, I see a meaningful opportunity to build on the momentum we have created, particularly with the firm’s new Office of AI and Innovation, by strengthening how we share knowledge across matters and developing more consistent strategies for recurring client issues. I am especially excited to help develop the next generation of attorneys in this practice and to work with Cory and the team to continue expanding the depth and sophistication of the counsel we provide.”

About Shari S. Laskowitz

Laskowitz is an active voice in the real estate community, including serving as chair of roundtable discussions at the annual GreenPearl Real Estate Women’s Forum and Multifamily Summit in New York. She earned her J.D. from New York Law School and her B.A. from State University of New York at Stony Brook. Laskowitz is admitted to practice in New York, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York; and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

About Tarter Krinsky & Drogin

Celebrating a quarter century of legal service, Tarter Krinsky & Drogin is a bicoastal midsize law firm with an established international reputation. Keeping our clients’ business objectives and concerns top of mind, we focus on what matters, partnering with them to achieve their goals, offering holistic and practical legal advice, and devising creative strategies for complex disputes. Purposefully designed to integrate seamlessly with any client’s business team, we are a vibrant, multidisciplinary law firm dedicated to smart thinking and strong client relationships. We advise clients of all sizes providing services spanning over 30 practice areas. Our attorneys, many of whom are multilingual, are as diverse as the clients they serve.