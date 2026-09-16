Protecting What Matters Most: Jacob Leffler and Matt Smith Earn CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Certification

“Jake and Matt’s achievement reflects their commitment to continuous learning, professional development, and strengthening the skills that help safeguard Shumaker’s systems, data, and operations,” said Steven Panikowski, Director of IT Operations at Shumaker.

TOLEDO, OH — Jacob Leffler and Matt Smith, IT Security Analysts at Shumaker, have earned their CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+) certification, a respected cybersecurity credential that validates the practical skills needed to detect, analyze, and respond to evolving security threats.

The CySA+ certification is designed for cybersecurity professionals responsible for proactively defending and monitoring enterprise environments. Unlike credentials that focus primarily on security concepts, CySA+ emphasizes hands-on, real-world skills in threat detection and analysis, vulnerability management, security monitoring, incident response, security operations, threat intelligence, risk mitigation, and continuous security improvement.

Professionals who earn the CySA+ certification demonstrate the ability to identify and respond to cybersecurity threats using behavioral analytics, security tools, and investigative techniques that support modern security operations. The certification is recognized throughout the industry as a valuable credential for security analysts and IT professionals responsible for protecting organizational systems, data, and the people who rely on them.

“Cybersecurity is fundamental to the trust our clients place in us every day,” said Tony Draksic, Chief Information Officer at Shumaker. “Investing in the continued development of talented professionals like Jake and Matt strengthens our ability to protect confidential information, support our attorneys and staff, and deliver the exceptional service our clients expect.”

With more than 10 years of experience in IT, Jacob brings extensive technical expertise to Shumaker’s IT team. He earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering technology from Buffalo State University and continues to expand his knowledge through advanced cybersecurity training and professional certifications.

Matt brings more than 20 years of experience to Shumaker’s IT team. He has been a computer enthusiast since childhood and continues to expand his knowledge through earning increasingly more advanced IT certifications.

“Jake and Matt’s achievement reflects their commitment to continuous learning, professional development, and strengthening the skills that help safeguard Shumaker’s systems, data, and operations,” said Steven Panikowski, Director of IT Operations at Shumaker. “Their expertise further reinforces Shumaker’s ongoing commitment to protecting both our clients and the firm.”

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