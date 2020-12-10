U.S. News Names Michigan Auto Law to Best Law Firms 2021 List

After determining eligibility, Best Law Firms are chosen based on confidential client and professional reference surveys, which address firms’ responsiveness; expertise; understanding of a business and its need; cost effectiveness; and civility.

Michigan Auto Law has announced that U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers has named it to its list of 2021 Best Law Firms.

Michigan Auto Law is ranked at the highly coveted “Tier 1” designation in the specialty of Personal Injury Litigation, Plaintiff. According to U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers, Michigan Auto Law received the recognition due to “consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.”

To be eligible for the list, firms must have at least one attorney recognized as a Best Lawyer for 2021. Five Michigan Auto Law attorneys were named to the Best Lawyers list for 2021:

Steven M. Gursten has been recognized on the Best Lawyers in America list annually for the last 12 years.

has been recognized on the list annually for the last 12 years. Lawrence E. Gursten has been listed on The Best Lawyers in America list annually for the last 12 years.

has been listed on list annually for the last 12 years. Leonard M. Koltonow has been recognized on The Best Lawyers in America list annually for the last seven years.

has been recognized on list annually for the last seven years. Robert M. Raitt (Bobby) has been recognized on the Best Lawyers in America list annually for the last eight years.

has been recognized on the list annually for the last eight years. Kevin H. Seiferheld was recognized for the first time this year on the Best Lawyers in America list.

“Honors and awards like this are always a nice recognition, but as I always stress, they are meaningful because they reflect our attorneys’ hard work for the people we are entrusted to help,” says Steven Gursten, Michigan Auto Law President and attorney. “Our lawyers and professional staff work tremendous hours and have a strong commitment to our clients that is reflected in our communication and caring, in our auto accident settlements and verdicts, and ultimately, in these best lawyer and best law firm in Michigan awards that we receive.”

About Michigan Auto Law

Michigan Auto Law is the state’s largest law firm specializing in car, truck and motorcycle accidents, with more than 50 years of experience. Our car accident lawyers obtain more million-dollar auto accident settlements and verdicts for their clients than any other lawyer or law firm in Michigan. For a free consultation on your auto accident injury case visit https://www.michiganautolaw.com/.