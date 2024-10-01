Understanding Left-Turn Accidents

Understanding the common causes such as failing to yield to right-of-way or turning into oncoming traffic can help prevent such accidents.

Left-turn accidents are a common accident occurrence in California. These accidents occur when a driver makes a left turn and gets T-boned while turning left, leading to significant injuries, and in some cases, fatalities. Understanding common causes of these accidents is essential for preventing these collisions. Contacting a personal injury lawyer can help you understand your legal options and can provide peace of mind so you can focus on your recovery.

Common Causes of Left-Turn Accidents

Making a left turn requires attention to surrounding traffic and proper signaling, or they can result in a devastating accident and severe injuries and fatalities. There are multiple causes of left turn accidents that can occur, and understanding what these causes are can help drivers avoid these accidents. These common causes can include:

Failing to Yield the Right-of-Way

Turning into Oncoming Traffic

Bad Weather

Visual Obstructions

Failing to Use Turn Signals

Driving Too Fast

Being involved in a left-turn accident can lead to severe injuries and even fatalities. Recognizing these common causes can make preventing left turn accidents much easier. Practicing caution and being aware of your surroundings when making a left turn are key to making these turns safely.

Legal Options After a Left-Turn Accident

After a left-turn accident, many people wonder, “who is at fault when a car turns left?” In most left-turn accidents, the driver who made the turn failed to yield to the right of way, and therefore is liable. There are a few legal options you can choose from after being in a left-turn accident, such as:

Filing Insurance Claim

Personal Injury Lawsuit

Seeking Compensation

Consulting with a Legal Professional

If you were injured in a left turn accident due to another driver’s negligence or as a passenger, you may be eligible to file a personal injury claim. Consulting with a personal injury lawyer can help you understand what legal actions you can take, and can help guide you through these steps, providing peace of mind to you or your loved one. This ensures you the peace of mind you need to focus on your recovery.

Contact Robert’s Personal Injury Today

Left-turn collisions are common in California, often leading to severe injuries. Understanding the common causes such as failing to yield to right-of-way or turning into oncoming traffic can help prevent such accidents. Consulting with a legal professional can help you understand your legal options and begin to seek the compensation you may be entitled to.

If you or a loved one has been involved in a serious left-turn accident, understanding your legal rights is vital. Consulting with an experienced personal injury lawyer from Robert’s Personal Injury can help you through the legal steps and secure the compensation you deserve. The expert attorneys at Robert’s Personal Injury can answer any questions and concerns, and offer advice for navigating the legal process. Contact Robert’s Personal Injury today to learn how their attorney’s can help you through this stressful time.